All three daily newspapers carried magnificent photographs of T&T Independence Day celebrations, but it becomes patently obvious that this year, the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) remains unaware that own goals, particularly political own goals, do incredible harm.

Image is everything in a small Third World country.

The image of the UNC being unrepresented as part of our daily lives cannot be repaired. If you were not part of the beautiful photographs, it means you did not want to be there, mixing with the people, the electorate.

There are three words in play. “Not” and “good” and “enough”. Not good enough.

We have an escalation in crime at the moment. Why now add the crime of deliberate political blindness?

If the UNC did not wish to get dressed in the Red, White and Black for our 60th anniversary as an independent country, and pose for the publication named T&T Life, then do not cry in 2025 if you are not included in the victory photographs.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A tour de force of leadership

A tour de force of leadership

By any standard, the reign of Queen Elizabeth II was a feat of extraordinary resilience and devotion to duty.

For all of 70 years, she epitomised the values that the United Kingdom requires of its head of state. Under her reign, the monarchy evolved just enough to acknowledge its recognition of change within the bounds of tradition. With the loss of an empire built from conquest, she softened the transition to a commonwealth of independent nations. Whatever turbulence whirled under the Crown, she kept calm and carried on.

A tale of two statues

A tale of two statues

I spent a day last week in the prosperous London suburb of Wimbledon. With an hour to spare, I went to check out a bust of the former emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia, which sat incongruously in Cannizaro Park, a classic piece of landscaping around a historic house dating back more than 200 years.

UNC...don’t cry come 2025

All three daily newspapers carried magnificent photographs of T&T Independence Day celebrations, but it becomes patently obvious that this year, the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) remains unaware that own goals, particularly political own goals, do incredible harm.

Keep Tobago less urbanised

The proposition for developing Roxborough on a $4 billion budget equates to spending $1.3 million per inhabitant, based on a local population put at 3,500. It would only be fair to allow that for a minimum compari­son standard for other urban centres within Trinidad and Tobago.

PM, remove Hinds now!

Literally thousands of people have been victims of violent crimes in recent years, with hundreds being murdered. More than 90 per cent of these crimes remain unsolved. The murder rate continues to escalate, and we expect it to reach over 500 by December 2022.

The age of the blind is over

When we wake up in the middle of the night, in those first few moments of consciousness, we can see nothing at all if the lights are out. After about a minute, however, our pupils dilate, allowing as much available light as possible into the eye.