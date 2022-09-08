UNC...don’t cry come 2025

All three daily newspapers carried magnificent photographs of T&T Independence Day celebrations, but it becomes patently obvious that this year, the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) remains unaware that own goals, particularly political own goals, do incredible harm.
Image is everything in a small Third World country.
The image of the UNC being unrepresented as part of our daily lives cannot be repaired. If you were not part of the beautiful photographs, it means you did not want to be there, mixing with the people, the electorate.
There are three words in play. “Not” and “good” and “enough”. Not good enough.
We have an escalation in crime at the moment. Why now add the crime of deliberate political blindness?
If the UNC did not wish to get dressed in the Red, White and Black for our 60th anniversary as an independent country, and pose for the publication named T&T Life, then do not cry in 2025 if you are not included in the victory photographs.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin