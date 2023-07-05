I am responding to a letter by Ashton Ford, titled “Legal challenge an attempt to derail TTRA”, published in the Express on June 30, 2023.
Notably, the bulk of Ford’s letter is now embarrassingly irrelevant and superseded by events, since Justice Betsy Ann Lambert-Peterson indeed recused herself from the challenge to the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority (TTRA), despite his efforts to argue otherwise. Madam Justice obviously showed better sense than Ford in trying to uphold the integrity and independence of the Judiciary. None of Ford’s spurious and facetious arguments could, in fact, hold up.
What is sorrier is that Ford acted as though he made some major discovery by declaring that the motion to have Justice Lambert-Peterson recuse herself was really part of a UNC effort to prevent the establishment of the TTRA.
This is no discovery. There is no secret. The intentions are stated quite plainly in the substantive lawsuit.
Public Services Association (PSA) member and customs officer Terrisa Dhoray has challenged the constitutional validity of the T&T Revenue Act 2021.
She contends that certain segments of the legislation are unconstitutional. The PSA is firmly in support of Dhoray’s lawsuit.
The UNC has openly said in Parliament, on Hansard, at countless political meetings and elsewhere that we are against the TTRA, ever since its proposal in 2009 by Patrick Manning.
The TTRA is a backward dictatorial step in our governance, taking away even the minimal and often deficient levels of accountability and transparency that exist under our current constitutional arrangements.
Its establishment is part of the PNM’s long-game to turn Trinidad and Tobago into a one-party, totalitarian state, with no opposition and no effective checks and balances to get in its way.
The PNM has always despised the service commissions. They have always wanted direct control of the public service by the Cabinet.
It was a concession they made at independence to have the service commissions oversee the hiring and firing of public servants, and to have a Central Tenders Board vet contracts and purchases by the government.
However, as soon as that compromise was made in 1962, the PNM has tried to undermine these concessions and reverse or invalidate them.
The first step was to stock the service commissions with PNM sympathisers who would not provide real oversight or push back when the government acted unethically, discriminatorily, corruptly or nepotistically.
The next step was to chronically underfund, understaff, under-resource, underpay and constrain the Public Service Commission so that if it ever did wish to carry out its function conscientiously, it did not have the capacity to do so in terms of time, staff or equipment.
Accordingly, the service commissions appear to be ineffectual on inefficient, when in reality it has been the PNM that was undermining and hamstringing it all along.
The third major step in undermining the service commissions was to create roughly 19 special purpose companies by Patrick Manning in the 2000s. This was done to bypass the service commissions, Central Tenders Board and parliamentary scrutiny all together, so that the revenues from the tremendous oil and gas boom of the time could be spent without accountability or transparency.
These special purpose companies were doing tasks the ministries were already constitutionally charged to do. However, under the special purpose companies, people were hired by contract and not overseen by the service commission, purchases could be made without reference to the Central Tenders Board, and there was no parliamentary scrutiny.
This undermined the system of government significantly, from its already weak state.
The TTRA was just another one of these bodies proposed by Patrick Manning to undermine the system of accountable government and a responsible Cabinet.
The functions of the Board of Inland Revenue, which the TTRA is proposed to assume, should not be put under the authority of the Minister of Finance. Instead, there should be more accountability and transparency, not less. That has always been the UNC way.
So of course, Mr Ford, the UNC is supporting this action against the TTRA. We do not wish this dictatorial, unaccountable, tyrannical institution to be established at all. In fact, its first mission was to establish the property tax, which is also something we oppose at this time.