UNC in quarantine?

Fear of contamination from an entire Government sick with Covid-19? Or is the Opposition just addicted to playing political own goals?

Perhaps political rain falling and the state of political play has been abandoned until general election 2025. Or is the sitting United National Congress Opposition believing the fortune-tellers, that they are set to win general election 2025? More questions than answers.

The Speaker of the House, Government ministers and all Parliament staff appeared in good health yesterday. There is nothing funny about not turning up for work. But, who am I to dare find fault if the UNC supporters do not mind?

Why be anywhere else when such interestingly suicidal political moves are being played out by an allegedly strategy-free sitting Opposition?

Because of the worrying rise in Covid-19 infections, T&T has advisedly reversed into lockdown mode, initially for three weeks. Ask yourself this: did the UNC place themselves in political quarantine until the general election of 2025?

And anyway, where is Mickela Panday? Is it time for Mickela to step forward on to the political stage, thus providing a believable opponent for the People’s National Movement? Winner takes all in T&T politics.

And never ever forget image, especially good political image, remains everything.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

