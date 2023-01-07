All the United National Congress had to do was name their preferred person for President. Nothing else. President of the Senate Christine Kangaloo is so perfect a choice for President that she is a hard act to follow.

Anybody nominated by the UNC will always be a UNC nominee but living a private life. What is the difference? The UNC will never, ever put any name forward that will not meet their varnished or unvarnished political approval. So let us get real.

This is sweet T&T where everybody is friend and family. So let us not mince one single word. This is not about walking about with a party card around your neck. This is about electing someone who is honest, well-trained and a hard worker, with a history of delivering patience and good care to other citizens via the Senate.

The castigating of any citizen because they ­belong to the PNM and not to the UNC is the usual UNC political own goal.

The average Tom, Dick and Harry is left to believe the UNC views itself as comprised of citizens who are vastly superior to other human beings who comprise the People’s National Movement (PNM).

And then they wonder why they cannot win a general election after giving the impression that PNM citizens are sinners and UNC people are angels.

At the time of writing this letter at 8.24 a.m. yesterday, there is no name yet for the UNC presi­dential candidate. What is the delay? A certificate of good character?

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

