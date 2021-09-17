Baseless and grasping at straws is how PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine described the Opposition UNC leader’s claims that THA financial releases for Covid are a war chest for PNM.
The PNM political leader said: “Kamla Persad-Bissessar is fighting hard to stay relevant in her party and these days she needs sensationalism to stay alive politically.”
Davidson-Celestine, who is also the Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development, with responsibility for Covid-19 management, has publicly given account of Covid spending at weekly news briefings: “Fifty million dollars was spent on ensuring that we can have the best systems to save the lives of the people of Tobago and to ensure that families have food on the table, a roof over their heads and that their social needs are met.
“It was spent on business grants to keep businesses afloat. It is to ensure that we can improve ICU capabilities and pay our suppliers and to ensure that we have the appropriate PPEs to manage our Covid situation. Covid is a 24/7 task. How does the UNC think people are surviving the losses and death and debt tolls of Covid?”
If Persad-Bissessar and the UNC have a problem with that, it’s all the more reason why we should ensure that they and the PDP don’t get into the administration of the island. They simply don’t understand the economics of Covid.
“The whole country is aware of the financial and human resource bill Covid has had on our system. While we struggle to add ICU beds, doctors and nurses to save lives, prepare for this next expected onslaught of the Delta variant, the UNC wants to play games with people’s lives and makes spurious allegations about funding assigned to the THA for the entire health system,” the political leader added.
