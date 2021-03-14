UNC must accept accountability too

Our super toxic political scenery is always allegedly coloured blood red by the refrain: The People’s National Movement (PNM) has been in power far longer than the United National Congress (UNC). It therefore stands to reason that the PNM must own anything wrong with our society.
How now yellow-bellied of the UNC not to admit that it takes only a few minutes to throw some gas, light a match and burn everything right down to the ground! You can drown in knee highwater.
Only one well placed, or a stray bullet is needed to kill both innocent and guilty. Just one bad drive and you and several other people are no longer alive. Therefore, a political party does not need to be in governance for 50-plus years to be part of the emotional, physical and economic wounding of a society.
When will the UNC own up to allegedly being classically immature at owning power? Each time in the saddle, several large pieces of political excrement may have hit the governance fan. There would be nothing to fight over if the PNM had not put T&T onto the road leading to Independence and to being a Republic.
Pandemic or no pandemic, T&T is now enviably the richest of the Caribbean islands. Some might allegedly say the PNM was so busy at being in charge that they neglected to deal efficiently with the desperate needs of the poor in their support base. Some too, would allegedly put it out that whenever the UNC reigned they were too enthralled with gorging on the Treasury in a ‘Is we time now’ frenzy. And, in the alleged purchasing of economical goodies, the UNC took their eyes off the proper governance for all ball, and fell right out of power.
There is always the shameful denial that the LifeSport programme, badly thought out and hugely mismanaged, had anything to do with crime and criminality being rampant today.
With regard to the Water and Sewage Authority (WASA) today being a managerial nightmare the UNC will allegedly refuse to admit that during 2010 to 2015, three trade union movements were seemingly allowed to take up full residence, not continue partial residence, at WASA. Labour contracts went viral.
The new Minister of Public Utilities will need help, not nonsense talk and fearmongering. It is my personal, unsolicited view that whether the PNM or UNC should win the general election of 2025, WASA is an entity that must be fixed and fixed properly.
We want a reasonable if not perfect supply of clean water (emphasis on the word clean) for every single citizen.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin