Why is the opposition United National Congress insisting on asking for an enquiry into a pandemic that has taken the lives of 3.9 million people since the first reported cases in Wuhan, China?
T&T is a small Third World country with a deficit of more than 1,000 nurses, far too few ambulances and limited hospital space.
We also do not have sufficient technicians to speed results of swabs taken for the virus infection.
Life is a daily struggle because we do not have the 24/7 abilities of the First World.
It is an established fact that the Third World has been disgustingly cheated of quick access to anti-Covid vaccines.
There is no year end in sight for the entire world to be fully vaccinated.
Why would an established political party such as the United National Congress attempt to use Covid-19 deaths, allegedly, as a political tool?
Think of the emotional pain of the relatives of the deceased, forced to relive each loss, each time it is repeated on the political platform.
Consider the fact that the UNC won 309,188 votes in 2020.
So what? Those votes came from supporters in UNC strongholds.
Until the UNC can impress the electorate beyond their daddy-and-mummy-love-you strongholds about their supreme electability, they cannot expect political victory.
Can a political plastic surgeon enhance UNC political features?
How does one define or describe an alleged political coffin nail?
Oh Death, where is thy victory?
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin