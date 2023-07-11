UNC’s ‘college’ launch promoted diversity

I write in response to the recent letter criticising the decision to allow the United National Congress (UNC) to hold its convention at Naparima College.
While the author raises concerns about the perception surrounding this event, it is crucial to consider the broader context and appreciate the importance of embracing diversity and political engagement within our society.
The suggestion that the UNC’s local government launch at the college compromises the institution’s cosmopolitan image overlooks the rich historical tapestry of this esteemed school.
Indeed, the contributions of Canadian missionaries undoubtedly played a significant role in its foundation.
However, over time, Naparima College, much like other prestigious institutions such as Iere, Hillview, SAGHS and Naparima Girls’, has evolved into a diverse educational hub, welcoming pupils from various ethnic backgrounds.
The author rightly highlights notable individuals of African descent who have emerged from Naparima College, exemplifying the institution’s inclusive environment.
The success stories of individuals like Trevor McDonald, Lance Moore, Margaret Cowie and Winston Hicks, to name a few, demonstrate that Naparima College has fostered an environment conducive to nurturing talent regardless of ethnic background.
In light of these facts, the concerns raised about the UNC’s event at Naparima College seem disproportionate. It is essential to recognise that political parties hold events at various locations to connect with constituents and demonstrate their commitment to different communities.
The UNC’s decision to hold its convention in San Fernando can be seen as a strategic move to underscore their intentions to compete in the local government elections and engage with the residents of that area.
Similarly, the People’s National Movement (PNM) hosting a sports day in Sangre Grande conveys their focus on that region. Such activities should be seen as democratic processes aimed at fostering civic participation rather than as undermining the sanctity of educational institutions.
It is worth noting that the PNM has announced its own political meeting at Hillview College, another prestigious school. Do we expect to see letters condemning the PNM for utilising a school as a venue, or do people only possess the capacity to criticise the UNC while remaining silent when it comes to the PNM?
This choice of venue further reinforces the notion that political parties, irrespective of their affiliation, endeavour to engage with diverse communities by employing various platforms. Such decisions should be celebrated, as they exemplify the democratic ideals our society upholds.
While the author laments the divisive nature of our politics, it is important to acknowledge that political engagement and discourse are integral to a healthy democracy.
Rather than condemning the UNC’s convention at Naparima College, we should encourage open dialogue, intellectual debates and issue-based politics to foster a fair and just society. By engaging in robust discussions, we can strive for the betterment of our nation.
The decision to allow the UNC to hold its local government launch at Naparima College should not be seen as a compromise of the institution’s cosmopolitan image. Instead, it should be viewed as an opportunity to promote diversity, political participation and the exchange of ideas.
Let us embrace the democratic spirit these events embody, as they contribute to our collective growth and progress.
Kriss Hosein
former national youth parliamentarian and regional youth parliamentarian