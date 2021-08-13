It may have first started publicly with the Opposition declaring sunlight will kill Covid-19. This was the point of view which probably premised their call to prematurely reopen the borders and treat the global pandemic like it was no big deal.
Other UNC comments in and out of Parliament were statements like use puncheon, lime and questions about insulin.
Dr Rowley has called on all leaders in every sphere to use their influence in this pandemic to help reinforce the WHO recommendations to protect our citizens. In this regard he has led by example, taking the Sinopharm vaccine publicly, even after falling victim to the virus.
The issue of vaccine availability is over. The Government has made every effort to secure vaccines in the required quantities, and has made them accessible to every citizen. The mass vaccination sites, drive-through sites and vaccination by sectors for reopening have made the slogan “vaccinate to operate” timely and relevant. Dr Rowley has always made it clear “we are all in this together” as citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.
The UNC has continuously criticised the Government every step of the way during this pandemic, even calling the Government “vaccine vagrants”. We agree that opposition politics requires holding the government to account. However, in a global pandemic where people are falling critically ill and some losing their lives, there is not much room for petty politics.
Politicising the pandemic and discrediting the country’s highly qualified healthcare officials, who report to us daily, do not add any value to our people’s progress and safety.
The Opposition’s criticism of the Government’s handling of Covid-19 has not gained enough traction, so they have now switched to economic criticisms.
It is common knowledge that the pandemic circumstances have caused our economic activity to take a major hit. However, the Government has been able to maintain relatively good ratings with international lending agencies.
The UNC has stated that the Government spent $300 billion over the last six years—but, as Dr Rowley has said, it was spent and not stolen.
Prudent fiscal and monetary management, coupled with hard decisions, has caused the macro economy to remain relatively stable.
The micro economy is in need of further support by the Government and, therefore, we expect the Government to do all in its power to make that happen.
Constructive criticism is welcomed, as we all want what is best for Trinidad and Tobago. But, hopefully, we can adopt an all-hands-on-deck approach at a meaningful level to win the war on this pandemic together.
Let’s leave the petty politics out of this pandemic.
Ronald Huggins
St Joseph