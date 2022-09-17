When the Watson Solomon Duke PDP won the Tobago House of Assembly, defeating the incumbent PNM, the celebration in the bowels of the Opposition UNC rivalled out the PDP. The UNC anticipated that PDP would wrest the two Tobago electoral seats from the PNM and without the two seats in Tobago, the UNC would be assuredly forming the next government, with Duke in support.
The decision by Duke to break away from Chief Secretary Farley Augustine would have sent chills down whatever substitutes for a spine in the UNC, as they would see their electoral lives flashed before their cataract eyes.
Watson Duke must be commended and congratulated for the principled stand he has taken in leaving “Farley and Friends” as THA Deputy Chief Secretary sitting across the aisle but not sitting with the Opposition PNM. Leaving the trappings of governing political office on principle only highlighted Watson Duke’s character. Over the years Duke has been described in many unflattering terms by his detractors but his leadership at the Public Services Association and subsequently forming a successful political party speaks to his leadership skills.
This singular act to separate from Farley Augustine and deviating from the PDP founding principles is a defining moment. It matters not if the allegations made are correct or not; what matters is that Duke felt that his principles were not to be compromised for political office.
The meretricious UNC MPs should examine the example of Watson Duke and examine their own souls, and reflect why they continue to support a political leader who has exhibited a pattern of conduct that only exhibits the lowest qualities. The obsequious genuflecting of UNC MPs, senators and National Executive in exchange for self-serving political power by kowtowing to an incompetent and inept political leader.
Watson Duke’s action personified JFK’s “Profile in Courage” when he observed, “We shall need compromises in the days ahead, to be sure. But these will be, or should be, compromises of issues, not of principles. We can compromise our political positions, but not ourselves... Compromise does not mean cowardice. Indeed, it is frequently the compromisers and conciliators who are faced with the severest tests of political courage as they oppose the extremist views of their constituents.”
Instead of following Duke’s example, the UNC is prepared to unite around their hate for the PNM. How else could the acceptance of Ravi Ratiram, Anil Roberts, Wade Mark, Arnold Ram, Rodney Charles, et al, being led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar, be tolerated and explained?