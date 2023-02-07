UNC stuck in no man’s land

As a founding member of the United National Congress, having seen its development from gestation in 1988 to birth in 1989, to a formidable parliamentary force in 1991 and to government in 1995, it is distressing to observe the predicament of the party in its current incarnation and under its present leadership.

It is stuck in a kind of no man’s land, neither functioning as a viable Opposition nor as a credible challenger for Government.

The party embraces a political culture which views any criticism of the leader or reference to dysfunctionality in the operations of the party as issues not to be openly discussed and debated, but as mortal challenges to its sacrosanct and infallible leadership and to the very integrity of the party.

They are seen as challenges which must be forcefully repelled, hence the language of war employed by Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar of no retreat, no surrender, which is more appropriate to the current circumstances of Ukraine than to the shenanigans of a listless political entity in Trinidad.

It is not known from what position retreat is to be repulsed, or to whom or what surrender must be denied.

In spite of declarations to the contrary, the Opposition is seen to be in continuous retreat in the face of the PNM’s parliamentary and non-parliamentary manoeuvres and all but surrendering in the quest for governmental power. It appears that the current PNM administration may retain control of the Government by default.

Then there is the unfortunate comparison with The Hulk, which cinema portrays as a figure of incredible physical strength and overwhelming power. In contrast, our local self-proclaimed Hulk commands a weak and tenuous hold on the overall support base.

The modus operandi of an ­insecure leader is to stress the ­importance of loyalty, regardless—hence the praise for a nondescript deputy political leader and the personal selection of the majority of MPs with minimal capacity for effective representation, possessing weak or non-existent parliamentary debating skills and little endearment to ­traditional and non-traditional electors.

The cushion of political comfort is supplemented by a dutiful matriarchy and a fawning brigade seeking favours and endorsements.

In T&T we are confronted with a situation of rampaging crime, a listless and underperforming economy generating few jobs and fewer investment opportunities, an explosion of poverty and destitution, the collapse of physical and social infrastructure, the paralysis and impotence of our critical national institutions, and a bruised and battered population (except, of course, for the well-to-do and the feteing brigade) in search of direction, leadership and hope.

In the face of this grim reality, we are confronted, on the one hand, with the cluelessness and inertia of a hopelessly failing, though arrogant and dismissive, administration; and, on the other, by the vacuousness of an Opposition incapable of meaningful discussion and debate or proffering credible alternative strategies, policies and priorities.

Trevor Sudama

San Fernando

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Lost Carnival opportunities

We are well into the Carnival season with its culmination less than two weeks away.

Billed as the Mother of all Carnivals following the cancellation of the event for two consecutive years, there was a sense that the pent-up demand would lead to the biggest festival ever.

Playing mas with mas

Playing mas with mas

The Carnival regulations issued a few days ago provoked more laughter than outrage with its orders against singing or reciting any “lewd or offensive song” and indulging in “behaviour or gestures which are immoral, lewd or offensive”.

Clearly, the anger that these regulations once prompted have since given way to derision, largely because they are flagrantly ignored in full view of an accommodating Police Service whose members are more inclined to exercise judgment and flexibility on these matters.

State lawyers’ conduct inexcusable

Although the Chief State Solicitor and the Solicitor General’s departments both fall under the umbrella of the Attorney General, they are not micro-managed by him.

Consequently, both the current and former attorneys general cannot be responsible for the failure of these departments to do what was required of them.

UNC stuck in no man’s land

As a founding member of the United National Congress, having seen its development from gestation in 1988 to birth in 1989, to a formidable parliamentary force in 1991 and to government in 1995, it is distressing to observe the predicament of the party in its current incarnation and under its present leadership.

Privatise ISM and other Carnival events

As a free market proponent, I was gratified to see so many people arguing that State funds should not be used to support a private-sector event such as the International Soca Monarch (ISM). I was even more gratified that so many of these persons are supporters of the current regime.

WICB let off the hook

The report from the three-man committee “hired” by the West Indies Cricket Board to investigate the world T20 debacle seems to have “spared” the Cricket Board’s failure in the management of our cricket. In my mind, the WICB was on a sticky wicket but seems to have successfully deflected blame from itself.