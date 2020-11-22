UNC will pay heavy political price

I CRY SHAME on the United National Congress (UNC) for causing the defeat of the Anti-Gang Bill in the House of Representatives. The UNC leadership will pay a heavy political price with the non-aligned voters for withholding their support for the UNC.
By abstaining from voting for the Bill, the UNC MPs gave the impression to the enlightened public that they are not really against the Bill, but are desirous of defeating the Government in passing this vital piece of legislation which will certainly assist in “fighting” crime.
The UNC’s lack of support for the passing of the Bill gave credence to the comments of the Leader of Government Business, Camille Robinson-Regis that it is a “blatant attempt by the unpatriotic Opposition (UNC) to make the country ungovernable”.
I share the view of Mrs Robinson-Regis. The Opposition foolishly believes that if crime is out of control during the People’s National Movement (PNM) governance of the country, it will assist the UNC in being elected to govern Trinidad and Tobago - and incidentally this also means fighting crime.
Shame on the UNC for seeking its narrow political interests and not the safety and welfare of all the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.
Israel B Rajah Khan
SC