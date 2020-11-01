Planning for the unexpected and the unknown is a tough call.
Covid-19 has forced us to deal with a great deal of uncertainty. In many ways, the health issue, which has morphed into an economic one, represents an existential battle. The uncertainty and the weight of the expectations of many citizens make our lives, in every sphere, hard. When one does not know whether the future is “heaven or hell”, it is hard to concentrate and make wise decisions. Yet it is incumbent on us all to be able to disagree without becoming disagreeable. We cannot banish “others’’ into nothingness. Arguments are healthy and can help us find a way forward.
As imperfect as our country is, it is all that we have. Wherever else we go, we will be second-class citizens. We have to struggle with making our bold aspiration “here every creed and race find an equal place” as a reality. The art of Peter Minshall, the tassa of our Hindu weddings and the throbbing beat of the drums of Laventille all belong to us, making us Trinidadians and Tobagonians. We are forging our own independence.
The rant of a restaurateur on morning television shows seeks to divide and separate us and promotes the view that businesspeople rank higher than all others. Blissfully unaware of his privilege which enables media access, he castigates all. He intones that the country is in a social and economic crisis but many of us who are less fortunate already know this. His rant brings to mind a Jamaican proverb, “if yuh mash ants, yuh fine ‘im guts”, which means that people reveal their true colours when under pressure.
He accuses the present administration of not believing in business and of wanting to tell businessmen how to run business. There is no recognition that governments need to look after all citizens. He now criticises, after a sustained and palpable silence, the economic mismanagement of multiple booms.
Was he too busy making money off the expatriate energy sector to speak out before?
Is it the absence of this largesse now more than the restrictions of Covid-19 that impacts his business, forcing him to find his voice?
The irony of his lack of concession, when challenged, that the wealth accumulated over the last 20 years could be used to support his workers escapes him. He insists that only the experience of the last seven months is what is relevant. This points to either the future unsustainability of his business model or the belief that workers are dispensable and can be recruited when needed.
He separates the world into businesspeople and thinkers.
Is it that businesspeople are not thinkers?
The most successful regional businessmen are deep strategic thinkers. While invoking the picture of businessmen on their knees, he pokes fun at our faith community and taunts them to pray about the current crisis. He urges Dr Keith Rowley to discard the medical professionals and to give businessmen a chance to “save’’ our country. Dripping with sarcasm, he lampoons the health care system on which the poor rely with no acknowledgment of tax leakages that contribute to that mess.
If the consequences were not tragic, it would be laughable. Our business community must do better than support this rant. We have a nation to save.
Noble Philip
via e-mail