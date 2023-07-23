Understanding global warming

The terms “global warming” and “climate change” are now commonplace in the contemporary mindset. However, it seems questionable whether we really understand the meaning and significance of these and allied terms such as “environmental sustainability”, “energy efficiency”, “renewable energy”, “net zero”, etc.
Decisions are being made by government officials, with announcements such as the launching of projects incorporating solar-panel farms for industry and possible wind farms in the near future. At the level of the individual, it is said that the use of electric vehicles and solar energy for homes are excellent for the environment.
Environmental sustainability means human actions do not permanently damage the planet, thereby making it liveable for future generations. Environmental unsustainability happens when we put substantial volumes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere because it causes climate change as flooding, landslides, heatwaves, tornadoes, wildfires, coastal erosion, blizzards and hurricanes. And these destroy lives, property, infrastructure and livelihoods.
Most people understand this, but what is cloudy is how to stop or significantly reduce it. Focus on the key concepts is required to avoid distraction due to the plethora of jargon and buzzwords now dominating the scene.
Stopping or significantly reducing the effects of global warming can be done only by stopping or greatly reducing the carbon dioxide emissions. But how do we know if we are doing that? We have to count the amount the carbon dioxide that is emitted. This includes the amount due to the manufacture of anything.
So for buildings, we must count the amount due to every construction material, and every item required to operate the building such as the electricity. But these calculations are often not mentioned or even performed for items described as environmentally sustainable.
Civil engineers in the developed countries are now required to calculate the carbon dioxide emitted, called the embodied carbon, in the manufacture of materials, as part of deciding what materials to use for the design and construction of any item of infrastructure.
In any decision-making exercise, one must weigh the benefits against the costs and only proceed if the former is significantly higher than the latter. In the context of environmental sustainability and the Caribbean, we need to ensure we accurately compute the benefit-to-cost.
In that exercise, an extremely important consideration is this: the contribution of Trinidad and Tobago to the global warming problem is about 0.1 per cent. This is so small that if our activities in both islands contributed zero carbon dioxide emissions, any benefits to the environment here and anywhere else would be negligible.
Hence there are no practical benefits in terms of carbon dioxide. It may be said that adoption of renewable energy will reduce the cost of the same quantum of energy, hence reduce the amount of carbon dioxide emitted by the power plants (based on fossil fuels). However, environmental sustainability is not the same as energy efficiency.
The cost of providing more efficient energy—say, by solar panels—will actually increase the net carbon dioxide emissions due to the emissions involved in their manufacture and transport, and those of associated infrastructure such as batteries, and those emissions cannot be readily reclaimed.
It seems the local problems of food security and natural-disaster resilience are higher priorities.
As regards environmental sustainability, the focus should be on seeking payment from the countries most contributing to the emissions, to cover the damage due to climate change, including the cost of prevention.
Richard P Clarke
senior lecturer and former head of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, The UWI