Speeding into 2023, prices of almost all essential items are rapidly increasing, creating more and more social and economic ripples.
However, first-hand experience has shown the prices of fresh locally-produced market items have always fluctuated—meaning decreases and increases will take place, rather than only increases, the economic law of demand and supply being the controlling entity in the shifting of prices.
This law establishes that as demand increases, the prices of goods and services will increase once the quantity being supplied is constant, and vice versa. Some factors that affect this are type of produce (seasonal/unseasonal), festivals and the weather.
There are two main types of fresh produce. The first is seasonal produce: it’s in season during either the dry season/crop time or the wet season. For example—we all wonder why at certain times during the year citrus is so cheap, whereas at other times we see buss-eye prices.
Citrus items are plentiful during the dry season, making supply high—a reason why everywhere you go during this time, you will see limes retailing for $1 each, or cheaper; as compared to the months of the wet season where supply is low, and retail prices may reach $7 each, or higher.
The second type is unseasonal produce, which is available at the daily market for all 12 months. Consider a green, leafy vegetable that can be grown anywhere where there is a constant water supply—dasheen bush. This fibre-enriched produce can be grown even in your back yard, and such is available year-round. Supply is constant; therefore, the price remains at an equilibrium, or equal to demand.
Fluctuations in the price of dasheen bush is scarcely seen, as it is a fairly low-maintenance market item which is grown throughout the year, in high supply.
Moving on to the factor of festivals—how may this factor even be considered to affect market prices? you may wonder. Let me just say chataigne! Chataigne is a West Indian fruit mostly enjoyed during the festival of Divali, where most households, regardless of religion, crave this curried fruit.
It is grown year-round, but it is only during the days leading up to Divali, when we see a drastic peak in demand. Supply remains constant; therefore, prices begin to increase.
Living in the tropics, our region is always open to bad weather, and this factor mainly covers heavy rainfall contributing to flash flooding. Flooding is one of the main factors to destroy agriculture on a massive scale.
Farmers will knowledgeably plant their crops close to river banks or streams for a constant supply of water. When heavy rainfall occurs and these banks burst, their produce may be destroyed if proper facilities are not in place to cater for this weather.
Widespread flooding can lead to supplies being incredibly low, demand remaining constant and, as such, consumers will face high retail prices.
Consumers need to become more aware of the hard work and dedication that go into farming. I may not be a large-scale farmer, but growing up my family generated income from growing market produce such as bodi, corn and carailie, to name a few.
In order to create the necessary income from a harvest, supplemental requirements of these produce must be met. The correct amount of water, sunlight, nurturing and protection from pests must take place on a daily basis for quality produce—all of which hold a monetary value.
Quality and fertility of soil also play an important role in a farmer’s livelihood, with each factor adding to the monetary value of the final produce. Additionally, consumers may forget to consider the middle man, businesses and retailers who bring the produce from the farms to their tables—a journey which also creates added monetary value.
It’s easy to complain about high market prices, but very few truly understand the trials and tribulations that occur behind purchasing a simple tomato, for example.
Other issues that affect the retail prices of market produce are governmental investments in agriculture, praedial larceny, prices of pesticides and supplements, and the import/export market.
The ability for a nation to feed itself is a notion which we must strive to achieve. We as a nation can invest in our farmers, by creating subsidies on agricultural equipment, providing easily available farming grants, and notable laws to justify praedial larceny.
Re-investing in ways of the land of our ancestors through the regeneration of sugar cane fields, banana and plantain fields and rice lands can create an entire new sector for national income, as well as a sustainable food source for generations to come.
Using modern agriculture systems and ideas, these investments can open new avenues of exportation and close existing importation needs, thereby cutting national expenditure and cutting retail prices of essentials such as sugar and rice.
As evolution unfolds, we see consumer lifestyles change as well. An era where more and more consumers are becoming aware of their bodies and their digestive systems and, as such, are leaning towards organically produced market items. Production of such items on a large scale needs great amounts of investment as well.
We all need to understand that farming is an art, it is a way of life. A true farmer knows that at the end of the day, he/she wants to create a produce fit for a king!
A knowledgeable investment in farming, through education and awareness, will create greater understanding and compassion towards farmers, retailers and anyone in the market produce industry.
So, the next time you come across a high-priced market item, reflect on the reasons and factors towards this price, and also note that it will soon change again.
Nadina Dhanasar
Freeport