I refer to the Editorial in the Express on Friday, entitled “Splitting the $2.57b lagniappe”, where you made several suggestions about how the Government should spend the “windfall” it received in fiscal 2022 as a result of higher-than-expected oil and gas prices, and you went to speculate that there would be many and varied demands for this “­lagniappe”.

The particular words that caught my attention were: “With a cool $2.57 billion more at his disposal, Minister Imbert can now afford a few more things than he was willing to commit the Government to last month.”

However, it is clear in this editorial that there is a misunderstanding of the national budgetary process.

In Trinidad and Tobago, the Government manages its accounts on a cash basis, rather than on an accrual basis. This means revenue is recorded when it is actually received, and expenditure is recorded when payments are actually made.

The additional $2.57 billion in revenue that I referred to in my press release was received in Fiscal 2022, at the end of September 2022, and not in Fiscal 2023, which began on October 1, 2022.

As a result, because the 2022 Fiscal Year came to an end on September 30, 2022, the additional revenue is not available for use in Fiscal 2023 because it was received in Fiscal 2022.

It allowed us instead to reduce the fiscal deficit in 2022 to the very low level of 0.2 per cent of GDP; and although we did not enjoy a fiscal surplus in Fiscal 2022, we virtually balanced the national accounts for that fiscal year.

However, on the positive side, what the unexpected revenue has done is reduce the Government’s overdraft at the Central Bank and free up our cash flow. In previous years, because of reduced revenues, we struggled with our available cash balances, and cash flow was very tight.

At this time of the year, at the end of October, our overdraft would typically be well over 80 per cent of the available limit, leaving very little room for unplanned expenditure.

This made it difficult to do anything more than pay salaries and wages and other mandatory expenses, such as social grants (senior citizens pension, public assistance, etc), make transfers to essential agencies (eg, WASA), service debt and so on, and left very little cash flow for what is called “discretionary” expenditure, such as payments to suppliers and contractors for goods and services, rent, janitorial services, private security services and so on.

Today, at the end of October 2022, our overdraft is at 42 per cent of the available balance, or half of the usual 84 per cent, which makes our cash flow situation much better and allows the Government to pay its bills in a far more timely manner than previously.

You should also note that the approved expenditure for Fiscal 2023, at $57.7 billion, is $3 billion more than the expenditure of $54.7 billion in Fiscal 2022, and our improved overdraft situation will allow us the flexibility to spend the proposed $57.7 billion in 2023 in a far easier manner than before.

For example, we should not have to resort to high levels of borrowing in 2023 to provide the necessary cash flow for Government expenditure in 2023, which we had no choice but to do in previous years; and instead, together with our monthly revenues, we can use the available cash balances in our account at the Central Bank to finance our expenditure in 2023.

Colm Imbert

Minister of Finance

