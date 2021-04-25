Uneasy over mayor’s Ariapita plan

IN the daily Express of March 17, 2021 the Business Page on Page 10 was headlined “Mayor outlines plans for Ariapita Avenue”. That immediately stirred memories of Louis Lee Sing, a man I have had the pleasure of working with, and therefore, also the opportunity to recognise his ability to think clearly and logically.
Mr Lee Sing, together with members of the City Council, and other stakeholders, worked diligently to develop a traffic plan to alleviate the tremendous daily stress and hours wasted, by thousands of citizens, tied up on Ariapita Avenue and Tragarete Road/Western Main Road, to and from school and work.
It was a daring plan; to convert two very important and critical arteries, into one-way traffic. It was meticulously planned and also required the redirection of the flow on many side streets. Like all major changes,there were a few valid complaints that required fine-tuning. However, before any of those could be addressed, a group of vociferous businessmen on the Western Main Road in St James apparently got the attention of a relatively recently appointed Minister of Works, who, in his infinite wisdom, demonstrated his newly granted powers by metaphorically kicking Mr Lee Sing and totally reversed the entire traffic plan. In other words, he “declared war” on the thousands of citizens, adults and children, who appeared to have benefited.
I grew up on Murray Street in Woodbrook, once a residential suburb of Port of Spain. The properties were leased from the City Council for the sole purpose of one residential dwelling. There were well-maintained spacious parks with big trees spreading a cooling shade, and the pleasant smell of exotic tropical flowers. Its atmosphere of unhurried ease was suited to an afternoon’s promenade or just to sit on a park bench and watch children playing their games. All benefits for the enjoyment of the residents.
Today’s Woodbrook is vastly different. The Port of Spain City Council has approved, over a period of many decades, commercial activity in the midst of private residences. It has made it a living hell for those who choose to still live there with perfectly valid and legal leases.
According to your report, the mayor has stated the City Council’s intention to “pedestrianise” Ariapita Avenue. He has apparently indicated that it will be enforced only on weekends. That still means no vehicles on a main artery into and from downtown Port of Spain. He mentioned St Lawrence Gap in Barbados. Is he of the view that St Lawrence Gap is a main artery? He also said, “It will create a whole new dynamic for budding young entrepreneurs.” Does he visualise another “success story” like Charlotte Street? How will he accomplish that? By setting up vendors’ stalls on the sidewalks? And how will that impact on the businesses that already have legal leases?
Most importantly, what about the remaining residents? Can their living hell get any worse? The City Council betrayed Woodbrook residents years ago. Is this a new “declaration of war” against the thousands of citizens who use Ariapita Avenue as a thoroughfare every day? Is it “declaring war” now against all the legally established businesses on Ariapita Avenue?
Like everyone else, I await the outcome.
Joseph Elias
Maraval