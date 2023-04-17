Unemployment, poverty
causing crime, Mr Hinds
I listened to the comments of our Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds as he was interviewed by one of our media houses. Well, I must say to our minister, welcome to the club, in reference to his feelings and understanding of the trauma and suffering for the many victims of home invasions within the last few weeks.
These sentiments are the same coming from thousands of citizens living in Trinidad and Tobago and other parts of the world. Going further into the comments of Mr Hinds, especially with “Trinidad offers enough opportunities for you to live comfortably”, is this entirely true at present? In my opinion I do not believe this.
Before proceeding let me emphatically state that, whether there are opportunities or not, robbing people and harming them is wrong both morally and it is breaking the law of the land. While I do agree that there are opportunities in the education system to elevate yourself, the problem right now in the country is the aftermath.
In Trinidad and Tobago, jobs are not easy to come by, so money will automatically be an issue. That now certainly will impact “living comfortably in T&T”.
I would like to inform our Minister of National Security that right now on our blessed twin island, there are people who are well qualified but cannot get a job. Recently, we saw people who came seeking employment at a certain workplace only to find out that it was fake news. Daily, we would see and hear of people needing help, and one of the things that is consistently heard as they speak they are unable to get work.
Minister Hinds, poverty is real in T&T, and while we are grateful for the social programmes, the cost of living is high and many are still feeling the serious impact of this.
People are trying, but they simply cannot get employment.
The method of calculating unemployment on our twin island is not hitting the target (in my opinion). Bearing this in mind, I believe that one of the contributing factors to crime to an extent in our country is poverty. Now, that is not the only thing, but I hold strongly to the view that poverty in any country will add to social disturbances.
Finally, I’d like to emphasise the importance of massive job creation, particularly for our youth. Too many of them are qualified and have skillsets but simply cannot find employment.
This is a reality before us. I have heard the complaints of some of our youth. It goes like this, “I have sent out many applications, but to no avail for years, and I am still on the waiting list.” Minister Hinds, can you do something about this? That would be very much appreciated.