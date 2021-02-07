“This isn’t right! This isn’t fair!”

Said every person, everywhere,

including the idler on the block,

whose catcalls won’t get that girl to stop

or turn and give him a second look.

Who mutters “I go do for she!” after his arm, she shook.

The fellah working taxi, down the street,

in his private car “to make ends meet”

and hunt for girls wanting a drop.

He hates when they say “No!” and “Don’t!” and “Stop!”

The husband working hard all day, to buy the rum he drinks away,

shoves his wife upon the floor,

and “mistakes” her screaming for wanting more

She vexes him at every turn,

“How unfair it is! Like dis woman go never learn!”

The feeble man with his walking stick,

with candy in his pocket and bag of tricks

Luring the little girls with ribboned hair

“Come let me see your underwear...

And don’t tell yuh Mammie, she will get vex. And yuh brother? I go do for HE next!”

The man dressed sharply in the elegant suit,

expensive cologne and nice car to boot,

can’t understand why the ladies don’t like

when he demands to stay overnight.

The thief who brazenly wanted more

than he was willing to work honestly for;

saw an opportunity, to go in and take

what the family inside worked hard to make.

“Get on the floor and hush your mouth!

Don’t play like you don’t know what dis is about!

That cyah be all! I know it have more!

Your daughter sweet, yuh know. I does watch she in the store.

Allyuh have it nice. You feel you better than me?!

So only allyuh must have money?”

So unfair is our society...

“To and from court they keep takin me,

Dem feel lawyer does work for free?”

cry the criminals on repeat offence

who find money to use for their defence.

Then back on the streets to try again

and bring the country further down the drain;

make the mothers cry and clutch their chest.

When will the tormented find rest?

When will we stop wishing to migrate?

Stop feeling tense as we lock the gate?

Trapped In burglar proof and house alarms.

When will this nation find calm?

When will cries be answered “Why...

did they take my child?? WHY?”

You see, no matter how much we lament and moan

at how unfair these times have grown.

The evil and wicked lament too.

They feel cheated by me and you.

And they have friends in high places;

friends with deeps pockets and smiles on their faces;

friends on the block that arrange to meet,

cover their tracks and secrets they keep.

We have to correct this from the ground up!

Revamp the systems and make this stop.

We cannot continue this way anymore,

Nor can we go back to how it was before...

To an innocent time when we turned a blind eye

“You know how men are” is a familiar and toxic cry

That’s how it start! When we kept dismissing

every warning sign we were seeing.

We have fuelled the beast that cannot be locked back inside.

So no more wailing “But he’s Mammie nice chile”

No more entitled should men feel

to do as they will while blind power they weild.

Locate all those taken, SAFE and SOUND

Give Sean Luke and Akiel justice, as they lie underground

Along with all the other souls, too many to mention,

let all their stories get the same media attention!

Don’t let Andrea’s loss be in vain

We cannot allow this to happen again

She did everything “right” and we could not protect her

But her killers and torturers slept and had dinner.

So now, we must call out the search parties and rally to find

EACH missing person, and the answers to the questions on each worried citizen’s mind...

When will this stop?!?! When will this end?

Will we ever feel safe again?

This maddening eruption has us by the throat;

brought us to our knees and left us feeling hurt,

afraid, bewildered and vexed,

holding our heads and wondering “Who is next!?”

Vanessa Ramchand-Ahamad

San Juan

