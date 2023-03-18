After hearing on the news that the Attorney General basically summoned the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) like a mere clerk at an office, I have found this to be one of the most ridiculous things to occur with the AG.
The AG, who is a learned Senior Counsel, clearly again shows that he is not fit for the job.
Might I remind learned Senior that the DPP is a constitutionally appointed position via Section 90(2). The Office of the DPP is an independent position and ought not be treated as servant of the AG to beckoned at any time.
However, I am not surprised this has occurred, especially as the State discontinued the Piarco matter that included former prime minister Basdeo Panday and his wife and former government minister Carlos John and others. The PNM has had a track record of trying to have influence in this matter.
The question I have to ask is why is the AG and the Government, through the Prime Minister, taking such a keen interest now in the Office of the DPP? Is it due to the fact that the DPP has brought this matter to an end and the matter of former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, and Gerald Ramdeen? The AG ought to know that this falls within the remit of the DPP and he has carried out his job as set out in the Constitution.
Further to this, to hear the AG say via the media that the DPP’s staff is underperforming is quite disingenuous. I may even use a phrase from Mr Panday, “That’s insulting!” Now, I hold no brief for the DPP or his staff, but as a practising lawyer, I feel it is a duty to stand up for my colleagues as I do know the stresses they go through.
The DPP is constrained with staff hiring as lawyers are hired through the Judicial and Legal Services Commission. I would know this as I have been interviewed twice and was unsuccessful—not due to lack of qualifications as I am very qualified—but due to the fact I sat as a temporary senator for the Opposition. I was asked about that by members of the panel.
I do believe that now is the time to allow the DPP to hire his own staff. Maybe this would fix the problem of understaffing at the DPP’s Office. The Government can continue to fund the DPP’s Office but allow the DPP to run his office as he should.
I applaud those brave State attorneys who showed their disapproval of what the AG had to say about them, and yes, he must apologise and do it now.
The AG should focus more on finding the missing file and realise that he has taken a position where, clearly, he is not fit to serve. He should do the right and honourable thing and resign now.
Attorney General, I would have said before, you are a renowned Senior Counsel and your reputation continues to be shredded away. Learned Senior, please, for God’s sake, and your sake, please go and go now.
Brian Baig
attorney-at-law