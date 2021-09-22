Is Gary Griffith the local version of Donald Trump? I get that impression since his ramblings are so similar to Donald Trump where, in this case, he seems to feel he owns the position of Commissioner of Police and finds it hard, based on his utterances, to accept that the process for the appointment of a commissioner is not yet complete.
Also, his ridiculous rants about having topped the selection process on the last occasion, etc—those are certainly the words one would expect of a megalomaniac. As former commissioner Stephen Williams put it recently, “it is all about him, him, him”. So true!
Griffith touts that he is the “only” commissioner to have done this, that or the other—but, on the subject of issues relating to firearm user’s licences, he needs to check the information on why, around 1961, assistant police commissioner Valentine Gilbert Lashley was dismissed from the Police Force (as it was called then).
He might learn a lesson there.
Gary’s behaviour while in office, including his disrespect for others, including the Prime Minister, should disqualify him from being ever appointed to any position in the Police Service (or elsewhere, for that matter).
He proved very early into his tenure that he is unfit for public office, especially for the office of Police Commissioner. Also, he seems to have forgotten his fate will lie in the hands of the members of the Government, should his name get to the Parliament for ratification for the position of commissioner. I feel certain he will get the shock of his life then.
At that time he will face the reality of the saying that “the longest rope has an end”.
Clyde Alphonso
via e-mail