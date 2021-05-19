The number of deaths due to Covid-19 has passed the 300-mark. It is obvious that the Ministry of Health’s daily news conferences are not as effective as they should be.
May I humbly suggest that all three daily newspapers insert in their respective editions a jointly designed, effective poster that can be put up by residents on their walls throughout T&T, warning the public of the deadly effects of the virus, and urging residents to stay at home and observe protocols.
Perhaps all media can join in this effort and bombard the electronic media with this particular poster, at least every hour.
I look forward to a unified patriot response from the media.
Imaam Iqubal Hydal
Felicity