Covid-19 vaccine

IN DEMAND: A medical worker shows a vial of Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine in Belgrade, Serbia, last January. —Photo: AP

Perhaps we should pause and thank all supporters of both the People’s National Movement and the United National Congress who have been vaccinated to date.

Some people make denigrating remarks about a lack of unification of the races. As far as I can see, all races in T&T wish to see us recover from the disastrous economic effects of this Covid-19 pandemic.

One hand cannot clap. In order for every sector to be safely reopened, we have no choice but to agree to be vaccinated. Absolutely nothing to do with political affiliation.

The supermarket and manufacturers associations started wholeheartedly assisting the Government from day one. All other business enterprises across the board have followed suit, to the best of their ability.

It is my personal unsolicited opinion that vaccinations should be made mandatory. It bears repeating. Once everyone is vaccinated, things could only improve.

I have been following the US Open tennis tournament. I have been following the European football games. Thousands of people are in attendance day after day, night after night. Such confidence can only come from being vaccinated.

So, why are we hesitating? The unvaccinated are the ones being hospitalised, and those with co-morbidities are dying first. It was encouraging to see only two deaths were recorded from Covid-19 on Thursday evening. Are we at last getting close to zero deaths from the virus? But, new infections were over 270. We have to keep on vaccinating so that there will be less new infections. The hospitals must not be allowed to be stretched to the limit, as is happening in Guyana and Jamaica.

Thanking you again, all you citizens who have done your civic duty to T&T by getting vaccinated.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

