Attending The University of the West Indies (The UWI) and the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) should be totally free to nationals of T&T.

What are the benefits of free university in T&T?

• Improve society

When T&T people are more educated, they can solve problems better.

Society will progress at a faster rate.

Educated people can comprehend their society and its current economic conditions.

Educated people joining the workforce can decrease the wealth gap.

• Widen the workforce

Automated jobs are replacing low-skilled workers.

If more students attended The UWI and UTT for free, the workforce would expand.

• A boosted economy

If people were to graduate without debt, that would fast-track their ability to earn, save and spend. This helps stimulate the economy.

The fear of being in debt can cause students to avoid The UWI or UTT entirely.

If debt were not a reality, potential students would feel more motivated to attend a university.

• Increase equality

Many bright minds stem from low-income homes. That should not hold them back from continuing their education.

Affordable education is a major step towards equality.

• More focus

Students not worried about money focus better on their studies.

Now is the time for learning, T&T. Finland offers free university education. Students, live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.

AV Rampersad

Princes Town

