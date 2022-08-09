Unless WI makes changes, collective hurt to come

I am not one to play the devil’s advocate, but instead I simply try to always keep things real about my expectations in all things, especially the Caribbean’s beloved “WI” cricket.

An objective analysis of the WI T20 International cricket performance during recent years says the Caribbean team has been on top of the world for the longest time in the history of this format of the gentleman’s game, and nobody stays there forever.

WI have also enjoyed far more than anybody else’s share of the great pie in T20 cricket as the birthplace of what may be the fastest growing and most lucrative of all sporting events in the world today which is loved by many as the greatest fete in sports.

Many of our sons have earned a very high standard of living through T20I cricket and their names domi­nate the pantheon of T20 cricket legends, like Dwayne “DJ” Bravo, Kieron “Polly” Pollard, Andre “Dre Russ” Russel and Chris Gayle. No one can take our place from us in history as having provided the first T20 icons to the sport.

My Caribbean cricket-loving people, please remember for how long our T20 greats have made us the envy of the entire cricketing world by giving us the world’s most famous T20 brand to this day. WI have even provided cricket with its first T20I World Cup dynasty, having lifted the winners’ trophy twice and reaching several semifinals.

As much as WI may hate to do so, WI have to face the fact that our sad 4-1 thrashing at home recently by an Indian T20I cricket team made up of quite a few players who may not represent the blues at the W/Cup later this year, while we fielded what the Caribbean selectors seem to consider our finest squad, was a bitter pill for our Caribbean pride to swallow.

Nobody at Cricket West Indies can expect us regional fans of the game to not now be very alarmed by the easy, almost comical nature of our capitulation to India’s possibly trial team, because WI seemingly showed no fight.

One thing can be certain: unless WI ring the changes now, and get rid of those who may be considered happy under-performers from the regional T20I W Cup squad, this tournament is going to bring us a collective hurt as Caribbean people that WI would not soon forget.

Fitzroy Othello

Princes Town

