Unlucky 7 for T&T footballers

IT was lucky seven for the USA in an international football friendly played in the USA on Sunday.

There was nothing friendly about that game.

All dog bad in their own yard.

Let us look at the positives.

The temperature might have affected us.

It could have been more than seven goals Trinidad and Tobago conceded.

The USA is one of the better teams in the region.

We need to be playing the stronger teams even though the results might not be in our favour.

Beating the blind school makes no sense.

Losing is a learning experience.

T&T uniform looked fantastic.

I want a replica asap.

It resembles a rugby uniform.

Maybe that is why the score was so high.

Let us not look back.

What is done is done.

Rome or in our case T&T was not built in a day.

Covid-19 will take some of the blame.

Keep up the hard work, Terry.

Stick with a young team.

We cannot be choosers at this present time with the present oil price.

Jack Warner is not part of the qualifying equation this time around.

Terry (Fenwick T&T head coach) just a little something I picked up at Naparima College.

Winning is not everything.

It is the only thing.

AV Rampersad

Princes Town

