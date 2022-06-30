Unspecial Windies cricket

I intend no disrespect to the weaker teams in cricket, concerning the recent West Indies (WI) men’s squad’s very satisfying successes against them in the cases of the Netherlands and Bangladesh in this year’s One Day International (ODI) and Test cricket series, but to the discerning eye, this is cause to weep rather than celebrate.
This is because WI shall soon be facing the likes of India and Australia, and all we can expect is to win no silverware, but strangely boast of the usual positives that took place in these competitions.
I would be the first to note that it is not whether you win or lose but how you play the game that is important in sport, but why continue to lose embarrassingly when WI should be winning big with our exceptional talent pool, due only to general mismanagement?
WI simply no longer know in our own skins how to beat the best cricket teams in the world, and the shocking approach to this situation by Cricket West Indies (CWI) has recently been to announce that WI are not going to seek external help.
Please consider the basic requirements of being a world-beater of the best level in today’s cricket competitions. In T20 International (T20I), this means WI batters need the skill set to put the best bowlers in the world in the dilemma that if they are going to defend against being hit for six, they are going to be very frequently hit for four, and less regularly for a lower amount of runs, of almost every ball they bowl while the batter does not risk getting out.
This brand of enigmatic batting now mastered in T20I cricket by the great teams such as present World Cup champions Australia, as well as Pakistan and India, requires batters to have a solid foundation in Test and ODI cricket, which WI batters of this generation lack, so we have a major problem in the upcoming World Cup, and the next in 2023.
Also, who even remembers the last time WI cricketers progressed beyond the first round at the ODI World Cup or was born when WI last won it in 1975? Not many, I can assure you! It has been that long that WI have waited for success in both instances. Simple deductive reasoning demands that, all things being logical, WI cricket would not be in this dire predicament if WI could have avoided it.
So, “I’m spreading the news. I’m singing the blues”, as the soundtrack from the old comedic TV show Good Times went, because there are many at CWI who may need a “lay-off” for us to ever win the play-offs at the T20I or ODI World Cup ever again.
It’s therefore clearly the time now to ring the changes there to stop being unspecial vs top teams.
Fitzroy Othello
Princes Town