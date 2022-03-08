Unsung heroes left out of T&T’s rewritten history

It’s a sad state of affairs in this country when noble acts go unrewarded and we cast heroes as villains to maintain the honour of dishonourable men.
The tragic deaths of the four divers who were sucked inside a 30-inch pipe were made more disheartening knowing that a team of divers answered the call to rescue their fellow countrymen.
How often have we heard our leaders plead with us to show “community spirit” and be our brother’s keeper? Yet when a few brave men stepped up, they were quickly told to step down.
Our national heroes go unrecognised because it is in the Trinidadian consciousness to celebrate mediocrity. When you have no definition of success, you’ll never know what failure is—and the slightest feat is deemed an accomplishment.
Every year, we lose some of our best and brightest minds because our national interest lies in preserving make-believe jobs in the public, and even private, sector rather than developing human capital.
The Trinidadian society is one that exalts political criminals and chastises ordinary men who make extraordinary contributions. It’s the reason why Government mouthpieces were quick to praise Stuart Young for his “handling” of the situation—as if he were the one in a wetsuit and oxygen tank prepared to dive in the open waters.
Malcolm Jones was responsible for the failed billion-dollar gas-to-liquids project. He died a national awardee for his contributions to the energy sector. It took a People’s Partnership government to finally recognise Satnarayan Maharaj and Vernon Ramesar as national heroes for their contributions to education.
When Sat Maharaj was in the land of the living, he was ostracised by the wider society. Prof Selwyn Cudjoe, not one to shy away from giving a backhanded compliment, once “praised” Sat for the work he did for “his people”.
His people? When has the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha ever excluded the non-Indian, non-Hindu population? Was it when an African girl placed in the SEA (Secondary Entrance Assessment) top three from Robert Village Hindu School or when an African girl won a scholarship at Shiva Boys’ Hindu College? It’s this kind of racially charged rhetoric that has been the bread and butter for race hustlers like Cudjoe who are willing to promote illiteracy to the nation for a few pennies.
The youth have never been more ignorant. Education has always been this Government’s tool of propaganda. Eric Williams’ History of the People was not history; it was a hit on his political rivals. The names Albert Gomes and Adrian Rienzi have been erased from our history.
When Albert Gomes was fighting to secure the rights of the Spiritual Shouter Baptists, Eric Williams was throwing a tantrum in England because he did not get a promotion. Who was Williams to call Gomes a “barren fruit”? Adrian Rienzi founded the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union, yet a statue of Uriah Butler stands proud instead.
The Trinidadian society has ironically become the living lie Williams did not want it to be. Yet it is at the hands of the party he formed that many Trinidadians are oblivious to the illusion they’re living.
Our history has been rewritten and the classroom has become a vehicle of propaganda to promote this made-up history. The only people more ignorant than students are lecturers at The UWI and other institutions who prefer to submerge their minds in the amateur and laughable scholarship of Capitalism and Slavery than the works of actual economists like Friedman, Ricardo and Von Mises.
When the Government set up an education committee some years ago, Prof Bridget Brereton was assigned to write a book on the history of Trinidad.
If we’re so interested in educating young people about our history, Fr Anthony De Verteuil already has over 30 books. Fr De Verteuil is one of our last living treasures, but very rarely does his name get called when we speak of great historians. It’s hard to think of a bigger unsung hero who had their medal of honour stolen from them. But such is the reality of life in the island of political buccaneers, pirates and thieves.
Jean-Claude Escalante
Belmont