The town centre of Princes Town is physically smaller than many other towns and I dare say congested somewhat.
In view of that fact I believe the CEO of the Princes Town Regional Corporation and his chiefs of staff should use this golden opportunity of less traffic and decreased pedestrian movements to physically inspect the town centre to respectable boundaries and implement some or all of these maintenance and upgrade suggestions as your budget or manpower resources will allow .
• Have the entire town area totally power-washed (pavements, drains, sidewalks, the promenade also) These areas are grimy, mossy and generally unclean despite the sweeping and removal of solid waste. This while complimentary does little to excuse all areas from being dirty and unsightly to say the least. Engage the business proprietors in this collective exercise for this operation is largely to their benefit.
• Through your administrative and engineering team, have them seek the relevant resource providers eg T&TEC, TSTT and all cable network providers, as there are several. These are all required to sort out their clutter of coils and coils of excess cables all adding to an ever present eyesore of unsafe overhead cable entanglement. All of this clearly poses a present safety hazard to pedestrians and motorists, and the wall to wall buildings that occupy the limited spaces available. Our town needs this major exercise that would not only assist in a hygienic thrust by the authorities but also some form of caring from a health and safety viewpoint.
• Resulting from the power-washing programme it will be observed that many of the curbside drains throughout the town need repairs and regrading to allow for effective surface water runoff.
This time in our nation will never be forgotten by our adult population for the Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on our small country, only because a proportion of our residents continue to disobey almost all of the precautions to follow in order to keep healthy and avoid contracting the virus. Remember the world is reeling from tremendous loss of life and we are no exception.
The Princes Town Regional Corporation can by these efforts lead the way in an exercise that can be copied by other bodies throughout and thus render our country a healthier place for all.
E OConnell
Princes Town