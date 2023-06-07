Congratulations to Police on winning the North Zone T20 title on Sunday, at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, against Glenora. Well deserved, gentlemen.
However, I would to like to use this newspaper to appeal to the Ministry of Sport and the relevant authorities to attend to a few water tanks on the left-hand side of the front entrance of the facility that have been leaking large volumes of water into the inner parking lot since the commencement of the tournament.
Further, while leaving in the evening, the sign “Diego Martin Sporting Complex” is partially illuminated as the figure “Sporting” is flickering and not fully functional. This is a new facility and should not be having such issues. While at it, please make a site visit to the restrooms and make sure the taps are working.
It is very good to build such an excellent facility, but it is defeating its purpose if it is not maintained properly. Why does Trinidad and Tobago need a Commonwealth Games to renovate the Hasely Crawford Stadium? For Carnival, did those in charge not see that the stadium was looking rundown from the outside?
There is the covered end of the Hasely Crawford Stadium and the other end is uncovered. Assuming a near-full attendance, wouldn’t the sun be roasting patrons, and when the rain falls, wouldn’t it be soaking patrons. I’m quite sure this extensive weathering will contribute to the deterioration of the infrastructure
I’m aware that the Hasely Crawford Stadium wasn’t built yesterday, but going forward, sports stadia around the world are fully covered and maintained regularly. The same with the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Ato Boldon Stadium and Skinner Park; why have a stand if the rain falls and you are getting wet?
This does not mean that you sacrifice the size of the turf or pitch and pay extra to powerwash and downgrade a facility. Construction should always be aimed at improving, maintaining and extending its life cycle.
Now, in comparison to Piarco International Airport, National Aquatic Centre, National Cycling Velodrome, National Racquet Sports Centre and Shaw Park Complex in Tobago, these facilities have been active since cutting the ribbon, earning the country revenue and reputation, and remain in pristine condition, admired by every user and international user and athlete.
A stark contrast to the aforementioned PNM (People’s National Movement) cowsheds. Perhaps we need to have an election for the Jean Pierre Complex to get a facelift, too.