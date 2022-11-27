Upgrade the Chaguaramas boardwalk

Minister of Tourism and the Chaguaramas Development Authority staff, have you seen the state of the Chaguaramas boardwalk recently? The boardwalk is looking horrible and run-down.
The shops are no longer open, and there is a lot of moss and overgrown bush around, and not to mention the pollution.
The boardwalk can be used by criminals for illegal activities, so please upgrade the entire area. If monies were allocated to upgrade the Paramin lookout, which was not necessary, money can be allocated to update the boardwalk before the Carnival season.
We need to do better with all of our tourist attractions.
J Ali