Upkeep key to avoiding industrial accidents

The recent explosion on land is a cause for major concern.
Let us look at it objectively.
I cut my teeth in Point Lisas and cleaned and polished them in the Atlantic. I don’t know everything, but I know sufficient to be competent.
Pressure, level, temperature and flow are the same on and offshore.
This is not about me. I have made my conquests already. Let us do this.
What causes these industrial accidents?
Firstly, let us examine lack of training and manpower competency.
If operations personnel have had inadequate training, problem number one.
If operations personnel are not familiar with normal start-up/shutdown procedures, that’s another major cause for concern.
Next, we have procedure deviations.
Operations procedures must not be outdated or absent.
Maintenance and operating procedures must be adequate.
Preventative maintenance is the way to go.
Let us examine safety studies.
Safety studies must not be overdue.
Hazard analyses must not be poor.
Most start-ups deviate from written procedures.
Without the knowledge of management operators continue to rely on knowledge of previous start-ups and developed informal work practices.
Poor safety culture creates a poor working environment, where operations personnel are not held responsible for their actions and there were unclear expectations around supervisory or management behaviours.
Let us look forward. There were no injuries to personnel, if that is the truth.
Recently I have had the unique opportunity to work alongside some competent operators.
Harper, Ragbir, Narine, Best and Nanda, take a bow. My safety, your safety, is our responsibility.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town