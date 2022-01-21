Urgent action on Covid required

Thanks to the emergence of the highly infectious Omicron strain last month, the looming spectre of hospitals overwhelmed with unvaccinated patients has led to a slew of anti-Covid measures in many countries.
Fortunately for us here in T&T, we have actually benefited from a “rolling back” of restrictions—this, in spite of our breaking through the 1,000-case barrier just this week. As stated repeatedly by the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health: we are determined to “push through” any subsequent Covid-19 wave, as the priority lies in the return to social and economic “normality”.
Key to our achievement of that milestone, however, is our adoption, as a population, of the Covid-19 vaccine. Critical to this are the numbers, and the pace at which we are vaccinated. Sadly, with vaccination numbers dwindling, our overall rate of adoption has stalled just short of the 50-per-cent mark.
Still, there is good news to be gleaned from our vaccination numbers, as it is clear that more than half of our adult population (approximately 1.1 million) has made the conscious decision to take the vaccine.
Or, to be stated another way, unvaccinated adults in Trinidad and Tobago are now part of the minority.
With this shift in the balance of public opinion, the Government has rightly engaged the population in a discussion on mandatory vaccination. Such a suggestion has led to waves of derision and rhetoric about freedom and, worst of all, has erroneously placed the unvaccinated in the driver’s seat as we continue to respond to this urgent crisis.
Much opposition to vaccination frames it as a solely personal choice. In this vaguely libertarian argument the central thrust is that those who wish to get vaccinated should avail; and those with reservations, abstain. This seems superficially reasonable, but fails to understand what vaccination truly is: a critical public health measure.
More than just a personal insurance policy against the ravages of Covid, vaccination protects the vulnerable, providing a firewall against mass infection.
Firstly, vaccination substantially reduces the chances one will become infected upon exposure. Even in cases of breakthrough infection, the vaccinated are much less likely to endure life-threatening consequences.
This reality is reflected in our own HDU and ICU statistics—since late July almost 90 per cent of all Covid-related hospital admissions were unvaccinated. This suggests that the unvaccinated are almost 20 times more likely to end up in hospital, relative to the fully immunised.
This has ramifications far beyond the immediate patients—utterly avoidable Covid infections not only put healthcare staff at risk, they also massively strain the resources of public health systems. Every bed occupied by a Covid-stricken patient reduces the capacity for others needing urgent critical care or vital surgeries.
That a small cohort would effectively hold society hostage seems profoundly unfair to many, and how this should be tackled is an open question.
This, of course, isn’t solely a Trini problem—elsewhere, the alarming spike in demand for ICU beds is being driven almost entirely by those shirking vaccination.
Urgent action is now required—in spite of the anticipated ire it may draw as a result.
Arguments about personal choice and liberty fail to recognise that others have a reasonable expectation that they should not be needlessly exposed to avoidable dangerous pathogens, nor should selfish stances be allowed to imperil the freedom of others.
Such arguments also fail on another level—the unimmunised ultimately reduce the efficacy of vaccination, effectively functioning as human Petri dishes. As the virus runs through them, random mutations eventually endow it with the ability to evade vaccines. The dominance of Delta and the emergence of Omicron variants are a sad testament to this reality.
Historically, vaccinate mandates are neither unprecedented nor new—they have a long, important history. Prior to its successful eradication, smallpox was such a virulent and devastating illness that measures were enacted worldwide to halt its spread.
In England and Wales, the Vaccination Act of 1853 mandated universal vaccination, fining those who chose not to comply. Vaccine mandates for schools in several US states were introduced by 1827.
That anti-vaccine activists still use the same old tired and debunked canards about liberty suggests their grasp of history is on par with their understanding of medical science, as the pandemic has seen a dark renaissance of anti-vaccine propaganda, as virulent and infectious as the virus itself.
Vaccine hesitancy is a spectrum, and exposure to disinformation has a proven effect to nudge people towards fear and distrust. Such people are themselves victims of anti-vaccine disinformation, and need compassion and encouragement to vaccinate. They should not, however, be allowed to effectively hold the rest of us hostage and delay our collective return to “normal”.
This anti-vaccine fringe constitutes a small but vocal minority, but one with a disproportionate impact on public health which must be vehemently resisted.
For all the self-righteous debate around the topic, individual rights are not absolute and must be balanced with the rights of others.
Just as we accept the imposition of speed limits on public roads to protect everyone, vaccination is similarly crucial not only for individual well-being, but the very functioning of health services. No measure to protect this—including a mandate—should be off the table at this time.
In the coming weeks, I fully expect that the WHO will approve use of the Pfizer vaccine for five-to-12-year-olds—a decision that will not only clear the way for children in this country to be vaccinated, but one which will also provide the Government with an opportunity to expand the current schedule of required vaccines for school-aged children to include the Covid-19 vaccine.
Bar the emergence of an unmanageable variant or the sudden recession and/or disappearance of the virus, a vaccine mandate is in our future—whether we like it or not.
G Elias
Cascade