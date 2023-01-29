Urgent appeal to start paving works on Gaston Street

Despite repeated requests and site visits for restorative paving works to be undertaken on the road surface at Gaston Street in Montrose, Chaguanas, the authorities continue to disregard these much-needed submissions.

As the Member of Parlia­ment under whose remit this road falls, I have done all within my realm to represent to the Government the poor condition and the subsequent benefits to be derived by this undertaking of rehabilitation works on Gaston Street for the general well-being of the residents, whilst providing improvement to the motoring public at large.

Repeated interventions by my good self to various agencies such as the Highways Division have been advanced; let me place on record that it is indeed common know­ledge that this agency has historically recommended paving works on several secondary roads in the past and will continue this practice in the future.

Approaches via written correspondence to the Secondary Road Rehabilitation Company (SRRC) have been instituted, with no response nor commitment to date. Clearly, as the representative for the constituency, it is indeed frustrating and painful to see the callous approach by this uncaring Government on this essential, valid and urgent request.

Further, the Chaguanas Borough Corporation (CBC) is quite willing to undertake the project. However, they are severely constrained relative to financial allocations, which are quite sparse relative to their overall jurisdiction.

I am urging the Government, through the designated authorities, to immediately undertake restorative works on Gaston Street, in Montrose, Chaguanas, thus providing a semblance of comfort to both residents and motorists who traverse this important roadway link in Central Trinidad.

Vandana Mohit

Chaguanas East MP

