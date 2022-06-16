Urgent course correction needed

During his presentation at the IX Summit of the Americas, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley humbly requested inclusion of all countries, and the removal of sanctions on some of them, so as to encourage development equitably—a statement that holds much merit.

According to Arta Moeini and Christopher Mott International, sanctions are often framed as an instrument of choice in the foreign policy toolkit of North Atlantic nations.

While they are depicted as an effective and non-violent method for persuading and disciplining “rogue states” to follow the “global norms” set by the West, the actual results of sanctions often contradict the theoretical justifications for them.

The effectiveness of sanctions to induce change in regime behaviour is highly suspect. Economic sanctions often harm the average citizen, while political elites can more easily evade them using their control over the state.

When a targeted country is sanctioned, the level of economic pain it experiences will vary based on how connected it is to the international economy and how dependent it is on trade as a percentage of its GDP.

By studying a handful of countries most subjected to international sanctions, it becomes apparent that the intended objectives of these policies seldom occur.

Moreover, many unintended consequences have also revealed themselves.

US sanctions on Venezuela began back in 2002 at the time of Hugo Chavez. Over time, they became more cut-throat and intense, culminating in a truly devastating impact under the Trump administration in 2017 and 2019.

Almost every aspect of international trade with Venezuela now falls under some kind of restricted guideline listed by the US Treasury. Following the trend established by sanctions placed on Iraq in the 1990s, Venezuela has seen an increase in mortality and food shortages among the general population, yet the government’s grasp on power remains as firm as ever.

If anything, given that sanction mitigation necessitates greater centralisation, Maduro enjoys a stronger position today, as his government controls a larger share of the country’s economy.

Without urgent course correction, the powerful western countries could soon become a cautionary tale about how an obsessive, ideology-driven sanctions policy with doubtful efficacy could ruin not only their own financial dominance, but also unravel the global financial system in the process.

In the context of great power competition and deepening multi-polarity, such a course appears especially unwise and imprudent.

Nigel Seenathsingh

San Fernando

Child rights: lifelong protection

On Tuesday, the Express published, with the bold banner headline, ‘SCHOOLBOY’ FREED OF MURDER—the story of a young man who had been freed of a crime he had committed when he was 15 years old.

His photograph and name appeared on the front page of the newspaper, and the details of his crime and the judge’s verdict were on Page 3.

That schoolboy is now a 24-year-old man. He is no longer a child.

Urgent course correction needed

Schools need smart policy on phones

The incident involving the seizure and alleged search of ­pupils’ phones by teachers at a secondary school deserves a more thoughtful response than the usual rush to ­judgment and blasting of one side or the other. There are multiple ­issues to be considered that will not be resolved by knee-jerk ­responses.

Ukraine: rockets and policy

How would we know if the United States is deliberately starving Ukraine of weapons in order to force it into a compromise peace settlement that leaves some Ukrainian territory—maybe even a lot—in Russian hands?

You can imagine the White House having such a strategy, though it would never admit it. After all, if Ukraine managed to drive the Russian army out of the whole country, Moscow might panic and escalate to nuclear weapons. President Biden’s prime duty is to keep the United States safe—not to put the Ukrainian border back where it used to be.

We must press for higher standards

Let us put to an end to the saying, “everything goes in T&T”. We are in such a mess at so many levels in this country that we have to decide enough is enough, and press for higher standards.

It starts with each one of us. We have to exact higher standards from our officeholders. The higher the office, the greater ought to be the demand. The AG’s Office is not only one of the highest in the land, but indeed a very serious one.

Resolving a paradox

Former education minister Dr Tim Gopeesingh recently suggested that fathers being more active in their children’s lives can stem school violence and other social ills. This is both true and misleading.

That absent fathers correlate with a host of dysfunctional behaviours among children is not in dispute. These include poor academic performance, drug abuse, teenage pregnancy, delinquency and criminal activity.