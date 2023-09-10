Urgent need to address corruption within TTPS

It is too late to save the life of 98-year-old Malcolm Diaz but not too late to hold everyone who failed him to account.

While we may never know for sure, there is a good chance that Mr Diaz could have been rescued if either of the two fire stations closest to him had even one working water tender and if the fire hydrant near his house actually had water. As it turned out, in his moment of greatest need, the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service was too paralysed by a lack of equipment to reach him in time.