It is concerning to read about the state of Trinidad and Tobago’s economy in 2023.
It is evident that the mismanagement of public resources, corruption, and lack of accountability are contributing to the economic downturn.
The failure to diversify the economy and over-reliance on oil and gas exports have also put the country in a vulnerable position that is heavily impacted by global market fluctuations.
The current PNM Government must be held accountable for its actions, or lack thereof, that have led to this dire situation. Measures must be taken to promote economic growth, job creation and sustainable development.
Furthermore, it is crucial that the Government address the needs and concerns of the most vulnerable citizens, who are disproportionately affected by the economic problems and runaway crime. Appropriate social safety nets must be put in place to support those who are struggling to make ends meet.
As citizens, we must demand better from our elected officials and hold them accountable for their actions.
It is only through collaborative efforts and a shared responsibility that we can create a vibrant, prosperous and sustainable economy that benefits all of Trinidad and Tobago’s citizens.