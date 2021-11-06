Urgent roadworks needed

I’d like to highlight a very frightening and dangerous situation at 1¼-mile mark, Blanchisseuse Road, Arima.
The roadway is on the extreme verge of collapsing about 40 feet into the river and watercourse below. The terrifying fact is that it will take with it the vehicle and the unfortunate driver and occupants that trigger the breakdown.
From the photos I have included with this letter, as well as the fact that heavy machinery and massive trucks carrying aggregate traverse this fragile expanse of roadway on a daily basis, it can be seen that submission of this roadway is inevitable.
After my close observation, I predict that this will occur at the first heavy rainfall when the water will erode and undermine the already loose and unstable foundation from which the two-inch metal pipes which were used as a makeshift support for the road have already fallen into the river.
The genesis of this problem occurred about five years ago. Under this piece of road was a huge four-foot culvert which facilitated rushing water which flowed down the mountainside on the western side of the road to the river on the eastern side of the road.
Five years ago, this culvert was clogged by a bamboo root and other debris which caused extensive flooding, since this enormous volume of water backed up, crossed the roadway at an alarming speed and dropped 40 feet onto the bank of the river on the other side.
This situation was ongoing for a few years, then the road was dug up and repaved by whichever government agency was responsible for drainage and roadworks. However, due to oversight or negligence the four-foot culvert was dug up and, not replaced, but filled up with road foundation.
The flooding continued across the roadway and the western side of the road became a swamp with a 20-foot lagoon.
In July of this year with the advent of the rainy season and the re-occurrence of severe flooding, the roadway was dug up again, the water was diverted about 20 feet and a 12-foot length culvert was placed across and beneath the width of a 24-foot roadway.
Now only one vehicle can pass at a time on a foundation comprising of asphalt and loose sand, and a retaining barrier of a number of concrete slabs four feet by two feet and two inches thick, supported by a series of two-inch metal pipes drilled into the dirt.
If this sounds unbelievable, take a drive up to Arima and see for yourself. The CEPEP workers in the area were so appalled by this sight that they even tried to reinforce the barriers with bamboo posts; I humbly applaud them for their gesture. However, urgent and immediate roadworks need to be undertaken here.
As a result, on behalf of the thousands of citizens who traverse this roadway on a daily basis, I appeal to the Minister of Works and Transport, Mr Rohan Sinanan, and the Member of Parliament for Arima, the Honourable Pennelope Beckles, to address this situation and fix this piece of roadway before it collapses and brings with it tragic consequences to some innocent citizens of this country.
Indar Dhaniram