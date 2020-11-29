US or Venezuela more pathetic?

The US Ambassador’s public response to asylum-seeking children landing on our shores to escape hardships in Venezuela is, in diplomatic terms, profoundly irrational, and in local parlance, “farse and out-of-place”.
Perhaps the Ambassador has conveniently forgotten that the great United States of America shocked the world by placing migrant children in cages like animals and separating them from their parents. Or perhaps he is not conversant with the adage: those who live in glass houses…
Just imagine, an American diplomat casting blame and malice on innocent children for Nicolas Maduro’s corruption and mismanagement of the Venezuelan economy. This, amid, the deplorable, even laughable events taking place in the ambassador’s “powerful and “democratic,” empire where the most influential man on the planet—its president—is vaunting allegations of fraud in America’s election process—that it’s rigged and extremely corrupt. Not to mention, the judicial system, governors, and secretaries-of-state and labelling the American (mainstream) media fake-news and enemy of the people.
I am not remotely suggesting that the Maduro regime is not corrupt and is responsible for Venezuela’s dire state, but the US president’s actions and public utterings are akin to a despot and an embarrassment to the “free world”. Which country seems more pathetic? The United States or Venezuela?
As if the US election morass is not enough, the dark irony that six American oil executives are accused of corruption in Venezuela further diminishes the credibility of the Ambassador’s opinion especially when he is silent on Trump’s allegations of a rigged election and whether or not he (the ambassador) acknowledges Biden as president-elect.
The US ambassador is a representative of the Donald Trump regime. A regime which is seen around the globe as seemingly cowering to the president’s baseless claims and conspiracy theories because of Trump’s formidable hold on the Republican party’s base—which seems almost cultish.
Suffice it to say, America’s democracy, like a beacon in the night, shines through its prevailing dark cloud of despair. The American conservative media is responsible for exposing the litany of illegitimate claims by the president and his supporters.
US judges, even Republican and Trump appointees, are sticking to the constitution and the law and have to date delegitimised most of Trump’s election fraud claims.
I’m sure that the majority of people in the free world are looking forward to a “Trump exorcism” and a Joseph Biden reign to restore confidence in America. The million-dollar question is: will the 74 million Trump supporters relent in the interest of America?
The Trump era has proven once and for all that America isn’t all that great and that one man’s “super-power” influence can be a blessing or a bane.
By contrast, we ought to be proud of our ability to convene free and fair elections and we ought to commend our Elections and Boundaries Commission and our politicians and their supporters for incident-free elections and the smooth transfer of power. We ought to be proud as well of the efficient manner in which we are dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic when the US, with all its influence and resources, have failed miserably to control their spread of the virus and the president’s dismissive and mocking responses amid alarming scientific data.
On the issue of the migrant children, I, like many, am disheartened to witness such a horrific sight and wish that we could do all in our power to help them. Conversely, the government has to adhere to laws and processes to protect our socioeconomic stability.
In the middle of the two opposing views is our democracy which has facilitated a judicious court battle between the state and lawyers for the migrant children.
In spite of all the ills we face, we should be appreciative of our functional democracy.
RP Joseph
San Fernando