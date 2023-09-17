US$ shortage...or no shortage?

Quite recently Mr Conrad Enill stated that Trinidad and Tobago does not have a shortage of US currency.
He was then on various platforms that this was not the case as the banks had very little to distribute to those who wanted to travel and would only get US$200-300 if lucky.
Enters the finance minister who confirmed what Mr Enill said was correct. Republic Bank has now advised its credit card customers that their US$10,000 allocation per monthly cycle has been reduced to $5,000—so I’m confused, as if there is not a US currency shortage then why are the banks reducing their allocation?
Can someone help me understand the reasoning for the bank’s decision, in view of the Minister of Finance’s confirmation that there’s no US currency shortage?
Richard Lobo
Diego Martin