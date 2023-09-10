Use every chance to instil patriotism

Some time ago, there was a strong lobby for schools reopening to coincide with Independence Day, to promote patriotism or just break the holidays to facilitate this. Fortunately for us, our school year, starting so early in September, makes it quite attainable.

The patriotic period is August/September, for obvious reasons. It is the time of the school year that the curriculum can stress this love of country as relevant and promoted accordingly.

We, the Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago (the Organisation), view this as ideal and do encourage all of our schools, and other institutions, to ensure maximum observation.

How many have planned Republic Day observations on their calendar of events, with school supervision playing its part, must be assessed. It is a known fact that the national and other world events form a base for effective teaching/learning, as they stimulate interest and involvement.

At the same time, we remind the national community of other opportunities to instil patriotism—Mothers’ Day to promote Mother T&T, Fathers’ Day to address the real or ­perceived male crisis, Labour Day stressing productivity, to name but a few.

Our diversity and peaceful co-existence can be appreciated in our religious observations like Divali, Eid-ul-Fitr, Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day, while we learn to love our blessed nation. We certainly dwell together in unity.

In wishing our pupils a productive new year, the Organisation urges all to play their roles as needed to promote (and maintain) our unique tapestry of many varied races. T&T expects everyone to do his duty as we further seek to aspire and achieve. The Organisation looks forward to further development of our patriotic spirit as we strive towards making our country a better place. Happy new year, pupils, and the Organisation looks forward to our Republic Day observances.

God bless our nation.

For the Organisation,

Lennox Sirjuesingh (coordinator)

Junior Howell (director)

Gloria Sargeant (secretary)

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Give Rishi’s family closure

I write to express my deep concern and dismay at the inaction and bureaucratic hurdles that continue to prevent the Khemchand family from receiving the closure they need during this trying time.

The tragic loss of Rishi Khemchand and his fellow fishermen at sea sent shockwaves through our community. The pain and suffering endured by their families are immeasurable.

Urgent need to address corruption within TTPS

The famous saying, “Power tends to corrupt; absolute power corrupts absolutely”, holds true in many spheres of life, including law enforcement. This letter sheds light on the corrupt practices within the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, illustrating how they have failed the citizens they are meant to protect and serve.

Why no power cuts to State agencies?

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales has stated that T&TEC is owed $1.4 billion by State agencies.

If I don’t pay T&TEC on time, they cut me off. Why can’t they do that to them? By being able to do that, they would get paid.

The devil’s underpants

The devil’s underpants

“Hotter than the devil’s jockey shorts” was one term used to describe the recent extreme heat conditions. Then there was “I got to get my life together. This heat made me realise that I cannot go to hell.” Another one was “The heat index is somewhere between OMG and WTA.”

Fire Service abomination

Fire Service abomination

It is too late to save the life of 98-year-old Malcolm Diaz but not too late to hold everyone who failed him to account.

While we may never know for sure, there is a good chance that Mr Diaz could have been rescued if either of the two fire stations closest to him had even one working water tender and if the fire hydrant near his house actually had water. As it turned out, in his moment of greatest need, the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service was too paralysed by a lack of equipment to reach him in time.

Use every chance to instil patriotism

Some time ago, there was a strong lobby for schools reopening to coincide with Independence Day, to promote patriotism or just break the holidays to facilitate this. Fortunately for us, our school year, starting so early in September, makes it quite attainable.