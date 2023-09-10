Use every chance to instil patriotism

Some time ago, there was a strong lobby for schools reopening to coincide with Independence Day, to promote patriotism or just break the holidays to facilitate this. Fortunately for us, our school year, starting so early in September, makes it quite attainable.
The patriotic period is August/September, for obvious reasons. It is the time of the school year that the curriculum can stress this love of country as relevant and promoted accordingly.
We, the Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago (the Organisation), view this as ideal and do encourage all of our schools, and other institutions, to ensure maximum observation.
How many have planned Republic Day observations on their calendar of events, with school supervision playing its part, must be assessed. It is a known fact that the national and other world events form a base for effective teaching/learning, as they stimulate interest and involvement.
At the same time, we remind the national community of other opportunities to instil patriotism—Mothers’ Day to promote Mother T&T, Fathers’ Day to address the real or perceived male crisis, Labour Day stressing productivity, to name but a few.
Our diversity and peaceful co-existence can be appreciated in our religious observations like Divali, Eid-ul-Fitr, Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day, while we learn to love our blessed nation. We certainly dwell together in unity.
In wishing our pupils a productive new year, the Organisation urges all to play their roles as needed to promote (and maintain) our unique tapestry of many varied races. T&T expects everyone to do his duty as we further seek to aspire and achieve. The Organisation looks forward to further development of our patriotic spirit as we strive towards making our country a better place. Happy new year, pupils, and the Organisation looks forward to our Republic Day observances.
God bless our nation.
For the Organisation,
Lennox Sirjuesingh (coordinator)
Junior Howell (director)
Gloria Sargeant (secretary)