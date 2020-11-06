Sport is something that should unify.

It should not be an aperture to exhibit one’s true feelings.

We should not judge an entire country by a few people’s nonconforming behaviour.

I can speak from first-hand experience.

I worked hard next to one.

He was extremely racist.

History will reveal over 160,000 convicts were transported to Australia from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales in lieu of being given the death penalty.

“Goat Don’t Make Sheep”.

For instance, in a game of cricket look how much anger and bitterness is revealed when a wicket is taken.

Cricket is just a game, my brother.

Somebody will win or somebody will come second.

The gentleman’s game, might I remind you for you seem to have forgotten.

When people miss the headlines and lights these things occur.

Sport should instil discipline.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Manning on the move

Manning on the move

APPEARING eager to get off the ground and begin to deliver on his promises and his commitment to the people he elected to serve, the Member of Parliament for San Fernando East, Brian Manning, is now seeking to find housing and better community living arrangements for some of his constituents.

Covid hard line against rum and beer

Covid hard line against rum and beer

As if the world didn’t already have enough to be disquieted about, came the US presidential elections to overfill front and follow-up news pages everywhere. Broadcast and online outpourings confirmed the apparently singular focus on the blockbuster that summoned recall of the all-engaging drawing power of Hollywood.

Competence and credibility at stake

Competence and credibility at stake

There are myriad issues which have been revealed as sub-optimal in this 2020 Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) exam crisis: the 2020 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) results...

Let people exchange those old $100 notes

Let people exchange those old $100 notes

I write on behalf of those persons, a few well-off but mostly poor who, for one reason or another, are still holding some old $100 notes. I wish to add my voice to those who have been appealing to the authorities in recent times to give them another opportunity to exchange their hard-earned dollars for legal notes. It’s especially important in this banga season, when work and money are so hard to come by.

Grow up, T&T

IT amazes me (to say the least) to read about the nonsensical and ridiculous comments by some of our well-known politicians about a small matter like a congratulatory message sent to US president-elect Joe Biden.

Govt must clear the air on latest hunting situation

All sport participants take their sport seriously. They prepare mentally and physically so that they can excel in whatever field they choose with the main goal being, winning the ultimate prize in the end. Sport hunters too, have to go through the same rigours; for themselves and their dogs since the challenges are immense.