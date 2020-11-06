Sport is something that should unify.
It should not be an aperture to exhibit one’s true feelings.
We should not judge an entire country by a few people’s nonconforming behaviour.
I can speak from first-hand experience.
I worked hard next to one.
He was extremely racist.
History will reveal over 160,000 convicts were transported to Australia from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales in lieu of being given the death penalty.
“Goat Don’t Make Sheep”.
For instance, in a game of cricket look how much anger and bitterness is revealed when a wicket is taken.
Cricket is just a game, my brother.
Somebody will win or somebody will come second.
The gentleman’s game, might I remind you for you seem to have forgotten.
When people miss the headlines and lights these things occur.
Sport should instil discipline.