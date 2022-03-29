Usher nation into era of total respect, benevolence

The Spiritual/Shouter Baptist Liberation Day holiday has given a new impetus to religious solidarity in Trinidad and Tobago; an integral part of the country’s cosmopolitan geography. And the holiday today remains a tangible manifestation of this initiative.

Trinidad and Tobago continues to give precedence to the observance of all religious celebrations. And the Baptists have shown great diligence.

Shouter Baptists must be credited for taking religion to every nook and cranny of our nation. For the longest while, they have been taking the word of the Bible to every citizen, regardless of ethnic, social, religious or cultural background.

Sometimes they are mocked and ridiculed, but they have always persisted in repeating the glorious message of the Bible.

I feel our religious persuasions must continue to be respected, as everyone is allowed to practise one’s religious belief. Always remember it is guaranteed in our republican Constitution.

Our leaders, at the time of formulating both the Independence Constitution in 1962, and later some 14 years later, the republican Constitution, have without any iota of doubt or discriminatory thought, inserted this practice, which today continues to become part of and hallmark of our democracy.

All politicians should take a look and review their political acrobatics, and usher our nation into one where there will be total respect, benevolence and support of the major religious practices. This must be the guiding principle at all times.

If the politicians have failed us, we would have no choice but to look at the religions to find a new headway to bring an aura of sanity, respect, integrity, dignity and fellowship among us all. This must not be as a temporary fixture, but a continuous one.

T&T must be given credit to the works and practices of the Shouter Baptists on this anniversary, which was first given by then-prime minister Basdeo Panday.

This country is strong. This land is strong. And the people are much stronger with the wisdom and inspiration of all our religious groups.

To the leaders and members of flock, I say keep up your ecclesiastical work. You have the wisdom to lead this nation, even where politicians have failed. We cannot depend on politicians all the time to make a difference in our lives. Congratulations!

Paras Ramoutar

Caparo

Thanks for the joy, Blaxx

On Monday, T&T lost two beloved entertainers and ­stalwarts of the performing arts.

The magician Deoraj “Dr Abracadabra” Seunarine passed away at the age of 92, having retired after a long and performance-packed career during which he mesmerised generations with his magic and ventriloquy tricks. At age 60, the soca artiste Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart left us at the height of his powers.

Tremendous contribution

On behalf of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation, I would like to extend condolences to the family and friends of Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart.

Blaxx was an internationally renowned soca artiste who made a tremendous contribution to our culture and the art form. His creative lyrics and explosive performances lit up stages as he flew the Trinidad and Tobago flag around the world.

In the name of freedom

This is a land of befuddling, bewildering contradictions. A Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, responsible for information, has a phone which says incoming calls to the number are restricted.

In raising awareness over what he said was big money spent on improving systems in the local Judiciary, the Prime Minister said there was no commensurate improvement. He said people should not take this lying down. What exactly he means by this has not been interrogated, even in the most basic of terms. Should he be suggesting that we the people march, surround the Hall of Justice, he’d be courting intervention by the forces of law and order.

Saluting Dr Farrell, most outstanding ‘validating elite’

I write to express my greatest commendation to the goodly doctor for his article, entitled “QRC 1, CIC 0”, which appeared in the Sunday Express of March 20.

His analysis, while highlighting scholastic achievement, its merits and limitations, also discussed achievements in other disciplines, namely music festivals, sports and culture, allowing for the position taken by many with respect to equity, finance issues as contributory factors for declines in performance. However, he pointed to competition and rivalry as key ingredients for continued excellent performance.

An indelible mark

On Monday, we lost one of our own. The Trinidad and Tobago Promoters Association (TTPA) family mourns the passing of Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart.

We offer condolences to his entire family, his home family, his music family, his fan family; we know you are all feeling this loss acutely.