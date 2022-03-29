Usher nation into era of total respect, benevolence

The Spiritual/Shouter Baptist Liberation Day holiday has given a new impetus to religious solidarity in Trinidad and Tobago; an integral part of the country’s cosmopolitan geography. And the holiday today remains a tangible manifestation of this initiative.
Trinidad and Tobago continues to give precedence to the observance of all religious celebrations. And the Baptists have shown great diligence.
Shouter Baptists must be credited for taking religion to every nook and cranny of our nation. For the longest while, they have been taking the word of the Bible to every citizen, regardless of ethnic, social, religious or cultural background.
Sometimes they are mocked and ridiculed, but they have always persisted in repeating the glorious message of the Bible.
I feel our religious persuasions must continue to be respected, as everyone is allowed to practise one’s religious belief. Always remember it is guaranteed in our republican Constitution.
Our leaders, at the time of formulating both the Independence Constitution in 1962, and later some 14 years later, the republican Constitution, have without any iota of doubt or discriminatory thought, inserted this practice, which today continues to become part of and hallmark of our democracy.
All politicians should take a look and review their political acrobatics, and usher our nation into one where there will be total respect, benevolence and support of the major religious practices. This must be the guiding principle at all times.
If the politicians have failed us, we would have no choice but to look at the religions to find a new headway to bring an aura of sanity, respect, integrity, dignity and fellowship among us all. This must not be as a temporary fixture, but a continuous one.
T&T must be given credit to the works and practices of the Shouter Baptists on this anniversary, which was first given by then-prime minister Basdeo Panday.
This country is strong. This land is strong. And the people are much stronger with the wisdom and inspiration of all our religious groups.
To the leaders and members of flock, I say keep up your ecclesiastical work. You have the wisdom to lead this nation, even where politicians have failed. We cannot depend on politicians all the time to make a difference in our lives. Congratulations!
Paras Ramoutar
Caparo