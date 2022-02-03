UWI must not become like Windies

Coming out of the Federation, there are two institutions that have kept the spirit of the West Indies and the hope as aspirations of a united English-speaking archipelago alive, namely the West Indies Cricket Team and The University of the West Indies.
Both institutions in their day were world beaters and world champions, the cricket teams of the 1970s and 1980s were not world class, they were the best in the universe.
They owned the rights to calling themselves the Universes Bosses.
The University of the West Indies had created persons such as Sir George Alleyne, world renowned researcher in the field of public health, Prof Vijay Naraynsingh, highly accomplished and well decorated surgeon, and only recently it was brought to my attention that at least eight academics at The UWI St Augustine, are among the top two per cent of scientists in the world.
However, the recent loss of the One-Day Series by the West Indies Cricket Team against Ireland has left a deep wound in my heart and I am sure in many of our Caribbean people.
The big question is how we have arrived here.
I shall never forget the series against Australia when the Caribbean fortress was breached. Courtney Browne dropping Steve Waugh on 42 and he went on to make 200 not out and it ended an entire era of West Indian dominance.
That was 31 years ago, and 31 years after we are now being beaten at home by Ireland.
This has all been due to poor management and we all know the hurtful and painful detail of the management of West Indies cricket.
We cannot allow the same to happen to our great education institution, The University of the West Indies, which we invest approximately $1 billion taxpayers dollars into every year.
The University of the West Indies First Royal Charter had to be reissued as the Royal Charter incorporating the University College of the West Indies vanished with Star Ariel on the 17th of January 1949 over the Bermuda Triangle.
Subsequent charters had been issued in 1962 and 1972 to allow the university to function as it is now.
However, the current gymnastics playing itself out in the public domain with a vice-chancellor calling an investigation into a chancellor is untenable.
Where in the world would a person call an investigation into their boss?
The University of the West Indies went to lengths to advertise the appointment of the university visitor.
The visitor has the authority to investigate and deal with any grievance by members of staff. Why was he not used?
Instead, a long-drawn-out battle is taking place in the public domain, at whose expense?
We wish to remind the governments and The University of the West Indies, it’s our taxpayers’ dollars that take care of over 40 per cent of your revenue.
It is us taxpayers that give value to your degree and hire your output.
It is us taxpayers who make donations to The UWI and fund research projects in our personal capacity to ensure The UWI remains in the top two per cent of the world rankings.
Let’s not have a repeat of West Indies cricket in The UWI.
The Vice Chancellor should cease this charade immediately and get working on the financial viability of a cash-strapped university and redefine its role as an income earner for the region, than a user of taxpayers’ dollars.
We need to understand that education, I repeat, education, is the key to Caribbean survival and its return to economic growth.
Given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the tourism economies of the Caribbean, a sector that contributes to over 40 per cent and 70 per cent of employment in some islands, the economic hopes of the region returning to growth lie in our ability to innovate and reimagine the future.
Innovation and entrepreneurship can only be driven by solid research and a robust education system.
The European Innovation Scoreboard (EIS) when assessing countries on its performance has ten dimensions.
The first two dimensions looked at are:
1. Human resources (new doctorate graduates, population aged 25-34 with tertiary education, lifelong learning).
2. Attractive research systems (international scientific co-publications, foreign doctorate students).
This shows 20 per cent of our region’s fortunes for meaningful change lies in the hands of The UWI. Can the administration get its act together to ensure education is in excellent hands?
NB. As I was finishing writing this piece, WI won their T20 series against England. Congratulations to our WI cricket team.
Gerald S Hadeed