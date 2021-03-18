Vaccinate Caroni residents first

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram spoke gently, but one could see his concern regarding the number of Covid-19 virus clusters in Caroni.

It would seem the citizens County Caroni in its entirety should receive their vaccines first.

There are too many bars and restaurants in Caroni waiting to go back fully on stream. Caroni people cannot afford any allegedly sick behaviour regarding Covid-19 protocols. Crapaud will have to close Caroni’s borders.

It is my unsolicited view that with all those candlelight vigils, citizens gathering in their thousands, we could see a continuing spike in cross infections.

Two local sayings in local parlance come to mind: “those who cannot hear will feel” and “you have to take in front before in front takes you”.

Tobago is almost squeaky clean. In T&T, the police are overworked enough as it is chasing behind the “stick break in their ears” people.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

The PM veto and PolSC reforms

The method of selecting a commissioner and deputy commissioner of police is evidently not only flawed but misleading in terms of what precisely is properly required for such public safety positions.

I write in response to some of the concerns expressed in your Editorial of March 14 and related unsettling public safety issues.

Only 2 Covid ‘variants of concern’ detected in samples from T&T

The following statement is in response to an article published in the Express on Tuesday, entitled “Virus variants under scrutiny, says expert” (Page 5).

Though the news story correctly quotes Prof Carrington, the quotes are mismatched to the questions answered, which leaves misleading impressions surrounding the number of variants of the Covid-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2) under investigation in Trinidad and Tobago. This is of particular concern, given the risk of misinformation perpetuating unnecessary fear and anxiety among our population.

Put people before profit

UNEQUAL distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine is termed vaccine apartheid.

This is another problem T&T has to deal with.

People’s lives must come before profit. The poorer countries will not receive a vaccine in 2021.

The world is on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure, and the price of this failure will be paid with lives and livelihoods in the world’s poorest countries.

It’s time to stop the disrespect

Tobago Hospital, and the Supermarket Association in the mid-1990s. As CEO of ADM, I work with many business people in Tobago in mutually beneficial relationships.