Vaccinate Caroni residents first

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram spoke gently, but one could see his concern regarding the number of Covid-19 virus clusters in Caroni.
It would seem the citizens County Caroni in its entirety should receive their vaccines first.
There are too many bars and restaurants in Caroni waiting to go back fully on stream. Caroni people cannot afford any allegedly sick behaviour regarding Covid-19 protocols. Crapaud will have to close Caroni’s borders.
It is my unsolicited view that with all those candlelight vigils, citizens gathering in their thousands, we could see a continuing spike in cross infections.
Two local sayings in local parlance come to mind: “those who cannot hear will feel” and “you have to take in front before in front takes you”.
Tobago is almost squeaky clean. In T&T, the police are overworked enough as it is chasing behind the “stick break in their ears” people.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin