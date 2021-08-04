I would be insincere if I say I don’t feel some degree of concern about Covid-19 deaths increasing in T&T over the coming months, unless the vaccine experts come up with a sure-fire cure.
Why would I hold such a seemingly negative outlook while vaccines are becoming increasingly available? Unlike past vaccines, even with a wide variety available at present, none of them confidently assures us of a single-shot instantaneous 100-per cent immunity.
Secondly, it appears that many of us who, after being fully vaccinated (two shots), naively believe we are automatically exempted from being carriers of the virus.
As such, we hang out (many times under the influence) without masks while indoors with family and friends (some of whom are not vaccinated), or haphazardly keep our masks below our chin while in public, only because it is against the law to be caught without masks.
We need to be reminded that even if we are socialising with a bunch of close-knit friends who are all vaccinated (and this is one instance where gullibility sets in), we simply don’t know where each of those persons had been prior to that gathering, and the people they’ve intermingled with.
In our now-vaccinated, self-confident but unsuspecting state, when we leave this gathering and head home, or to some other feteing destination, chances are we could be carrying the virus to people who are not protected (internally) as we are.
Unlike at the beginning of this virus-spread, when people were sceptical about taking the vaccine, it seems reality has set in, and now you must join the lines to get your shot.
Unfortunately, after receiving our second shot, many of us feel self-assured about not succumbing to the virus (and that’s okay), but are ignorant of our unchanged carrier status.
And this could possibly be the very same reason why so many developed countries (even those with their own production of high-efficacy vaccines) have to be continuously reverting to restrictions after second and thirds waves.
Consequently, just as we say “every man for himself” in certain situations, with this global pandemic it’s every country for itself as far as spread-prevention measures are concerned.
I believe those in charge here in T&T need to place more emphasis on this aspect of prevention: vaccinated people becoming conscious of their unchanged status as potential carriers, same as the unvaccinated.
And since this is a global epidemic and not just a T&T virus, citizens desperately need the cooperation of normally divided leaders in politics since they (leaders) can be very influential in luring citizens away from, or into, unsafe practices.
If we truly care about people’s lives, like we sometimes disingenuously declare, we should cooperate with those in charge—well, at least until this abnormal situation is over. And only then, go back to our regular inescapable political bickering. Yes, you are fully vaccinated, but you are not segregated as a non-carrier.