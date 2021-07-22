The debate on whether to vaccinate or not between my friends and I have been very short and quite cordial. My view is simply know why you’ll be taking it or not taking it.
Whereas I have my own theory concerning the vaccine, I am not caught up in the million and one evil plots being explained all across YouTube. To bring it local and get to my point, I will state that I am against making it mandatory and, as such, I have these few points for consideration by the Government and employers. First point being, if to vaccinate is made law, would the Government accept liability should the recipient die or become partially or permanently disabled? Would NIS be made to pay? What about if employers take it upon themselves and make it mandatory, vaccinate or no jobs, and the aforementioned scenario occurs, would the employer be held accountable? And why no word from the insurance companies as yet?
What about an unemployed individual who is called in for an interview and is successful—can said individual be told to vaccinate in order to start? Or is the new norm only fully vaccinated individuals can apply? Suppose said individual agrees to be vaccinated, but experiences strong adverse effects and can’t start when agreed upon, would the company wait for the person or claim liability for the down time? What about if the person dies, would the company claim liability?
There have been reports from different parts of the globe where fully vaccinated persons have gotten Covid-19, even different strains. If the vaccination is made law and people actually get Covid-19, some even a second time, can the Government be held responsible for misleading us and infringing on our rights since we were not protected from the virus?
I humbly end at this point; for your consideration Mr Prime Minister.
Hugh Springer
via e-mail