Vaccination outreach an excellent idea

National Academy of the Performing Arts

Members of the public, who walked into the National Academy of the Performing Arts building last Friday are assessed by volunteers as part of the national Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Looking at the news on Wednesday night, I could not suppress a shout of “What an excellent idea!!” when the news item and video clips were presented of the launch of the door-to-door vaccination outreach programme in Matelot.

My long-range enthusiasm for the new programme was shown to be entirely justifiable when I heard the welcoming and grateful comments of vaccine recipients, and read the news reports of the initiative in yesterday’s newspapers.

For many months now, I have been concerned (and indeed have written on the subject) about the need for those who have the power in the ministries of Health and Communications to reach out, in every possible way, particularly to the elderly, to educate and ­inoculate against this deadly Covid-19 virus.

As the responses to this initiative have shown, there are probably thousands among us, on the socio-economic and geographic fringes, not only of mature ages, who are not anti-vaxxers by choice but, through no fault of their own, are simply uninformed about the true dangers they and we all face from Covid-19 and its variants; or are—for economic or other reasons—unable to avail themselves of vaccines at the various fixed locations.

So, congratulations to the Covid-19 team on implementing an excellent idea. Keep up the good work!

Ashton S Brereton

Champs Fleurs

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Skill-based economic transformation

Skill-based economic transformation

The comment of many of our economists as they lament (even blame our Government for) the poor state of the energy sector and its inability to supply the natural gas required by the LNG and petrochemical plants (hence the rents needed by the on-shore), is that we have to diversify the economy into new and globally competitive exports. 

Our King Keshorn

Our King Keshorn

When Keshorn Walcott burst into the spotlight in the Olympics of 2012, many of his compatriots had never even heard of him.

Constitutional cook-up

Constitutional cook-up

What’s the point of a written constitution if you can’t mix it about to mess up your opponents?

Vaccination outreach an excellent idea

Vaccination outreach an excellent idea

Looking at the news on Wednesday night, I could not suppress a shout of “What an excellent idea!!” when the news item and video clips were presented of the launch of the door-to-door vaccination outreach programme in Matelot.

It’s time to listen to our leaders

It’s time to listen to our leaders

There are those times when a bit of hard talk becomes necessary to get a certain point home. Even in the family structure and working environs, this does become necessary.