Vaccination outreach an excellent idea

Looking at the news on Wednesday night, I could not suppress a shout of “What an excellent idea!!” when the news item and video clips were presented of the launch of the door-to-door vaccination outreach programme in Matelot.
My long-range enthusiasm for the new programme was shown to be entirely justifiable when I heard the welcoming and grateful comments of vaccine recipients, and read the news reports of the initiative in yesterday’s newspapers.
For many months now, I have been concerned (and indeed have written on the subject) about the need for those who have the power in the ministries of Health and Communications to reach out, in every possible way, particularly to the elderly, to educate and inoculate against this deadly Covid-19 virus.
As the responses to this initiative have shown, there are probably thousands among us, on the socio-economic and geographic fringes, not only of mature ages, who are not anti-vaxxers by choice but, through no fault of their own, are simply uninformed about the true dangers they and we all face from Covid-19 and its variants; or are—for economic or other reasons—unable to avail themselves of vaccines at the various fixed locations.
So, congratulations to the Covid-19 team on implementing an excellent idea. Keep up the good work!
Ashton S Brereton
Champs Fleurs