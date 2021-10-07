I appreciate the position taken by Mr Kevin Baldeosingh on the reasons why he will not get vaccinated against Covid-19. I respect his personal choice and do not seek to change it.
However, given that these views can influence others, my duty as a healthcare professional on the frontline of this pandemic is to provide counter-arguments to help others make an informed choice. Here are my responses to the arguments stated.
Medical and statistical:
It is correct that the most significant impact of Covid-19 in morbidity and mortality is among the elderly and those with co-morbidities. Ioannidis et al analysed population data early in the pandemic and noted that mortality rates among healthy persons below age 65 ranged between 0.6 and 2.6 per cent. In other words, among every 1,000 healthy persons below the age of 65, six to 26 persons will unfortunately die. This is indeed a lower risk than older persons, but it is not zero risk.
Cunningham et al followed 3,222 patients of ages 18 to 34 in the US population and showed that one-fifth required intensive care, one-tenth required mechanical ventilation, and unfortunately, 2.7 per cent (28 in 1,000 persons) died. The analysed data quoted did not consider the dreaded Delta variant, which we know can significantly affect younger, healthier persons.
Mortality data does not consider the impact on the quality of life among survivors of Covid-19. Studies among young persons with the virus showed that one in two to one in seven persons continued to suffer from long-Covid syndromes more than 15 weeks after contracting it.
So can a Covid-19 vaccine benefit a younger person without co-morbidities? Unvaccinated persons are four times more likely to get the virus, ten times more likely to get hospitalised, and 11 times more likely to die from the disease. Even in Trinidad and Tobago, this data corresponds with international experience, with 95.5 per cent of persons in the parallel health system being unvaccinated.
Vaccination also reduces the risk of Covid-related morbidity. A study of Kings College London suggests reports of continued symptoms of long-Covid syndromes were cut by almost 50 per cent. These risks exceed significant complications like thrombosis with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which stands at 1.6 in every 100,000 persons. One may choose not to get vaccinated based on a potential (but not unknown) risk. However, by choosing to remain unvaccinated, persons still subject themselves to the dangers of Covid-19, which has affected at least one in every 28 citizens in Trinidad and Tobago.
Ethical:
It is correct that vaccinated persons can still contract Covid-19 and, unfortunately, become potential transmitters to others. However, it is incorrect to say that choosing vaccination does not protect others theoretically and based on real-world data. Theoretically, vaccinated persons contain the virus better, thus having lower viral shedding rates, which means lower transmission rates.
Public Health England, in April 2021, reported in a large study involving 365,000 households that infected vaccinated individuals were half as likely to pass on the virus to others compared to unvaccinated persons. As recently as September 2021, the New England Journal of Medicine reported a study involving 144,525 healthcare workers, which showed lower transmission rates to other household members of vaccinated health workers than unvaccinated health workers.
Given the historical and scientific data related to Covid-19 vaccinations, it is unethical for health authorities and scientists not to advocate vaccination. Herd immunity—the concept of a population with baseline immunity to protect more vulnerable persons through reduced transmission rates—can be achieved either by data-driven vaccination or by allowing the virus to spread unchecked in the population. Given the morbidity and mortality previously quoted, the latter is unethical, and I dare say if the medical and scientific community chose to do nothing, we would have been accused of genocide.
I do not disagree with everything Mr Baldeosingh says. We can do more to allow persons to make informed choices. Persons should be able to have more effortless one-on-one conversations with health professionals. Every concern, as trivial as it may be seen, should be treated seriously and openly. This will undoubtedly go a long way in reducing mistrust persons have in healthcare professionals at this time.
Covid-19 is here to stay, and almost two years on, we need enlightened solutions to allow citizens to return to normal livelihoods without putting themselves and others at risk. Vaccination seems to provide that avenue, but I am sure alternatives can be suggested. Such conversations will be beneficial to us all.