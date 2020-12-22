Vaccine ‘apartheid’ must be rejected

Our global equity instruments have failed us once more. Today, as the Covid-19 vaccines continue to roll out in America, Canada and Europe, and making its way to Australia and New Zealand, our vaunted global equity instruments and conventions have been left dumped on the side of the road as another new episode of apartheid hits the road.
This is now a vaccine apartheid—the rich are in front of the line, the poor will watch on with dead bodies accumulating around them.
Guyana must use its voice to lead the call for an end of this new apartheid. We must call for equity in the access and distribution of vaccines.
Our best hope of exiting the Covid-19 era is the vaccine against Covid-19. The scientists, at breakneck speed, have been able to bring several vaccines to the point of utilisation and/or close to the point of utilisation. Two vaccines are now being rolled out in developed countries.
Three vaccines that have not completed all phases of clinical trials, led by the Astra Zeneca/Oxford University vaccine, are on track to be approved for utilisation by end of March. The Russian Sputnik IV Vaccine is in full use in Russia. The Chinese have vaccinated more than one million citizens with a Chinese vaccine.
Long before these successes, scientists had developed, within days of Covid-19 appearance, the genomic (DNA) sequence of the virus that allowed this breakneck speed in vaccine development. It also allowed, almost instantly, the development of diagnostic, screening and surveillance testing for Covid-19.
With the vaccines being in use already in developed countries, hopes are high that we can tame the deadly Covid-19 virus sooner than later. But this hope might be too optimistic because while it is possible the people in developed countries will have full access to the vaccines against Covid-19, there is a real possibility the still-existing North-South divide will rob people in developing countries full or even meaningful access to the vaccines anytime soon.
The forecast is that most developing countries will begin to have access to vaccines late in 2021 and many more likely in 2022. Scientists have brought us a solution. Global politics is bringing us apartheid, with the benefits of science subjected to inequitable distribution.
This is a new form of apartheid. Rich countries will access a global public good before poor countries. The people in developed countries of the North will be first in line. The people in developing countries in the South, well, they will wait.
The rich multi-lateral companies that developed vaccines with the help of public sector money, taxpayers money, will become a little richer. The Covid-19 death trail will linger in poor communities and poor countries much longer than it would in rich countries, because the vaccine will be another tool in the toolbox to fight against Covid-19 in the richer countries.
The MDGs, a global equity treaty that ended in 2015 and its successor, the SDGs, both called for equitable and fair access to technology, medicines and vaccines. There are international conventions which are designed to improve equity in the access to scientific discoveries, vaccines and medicines, etc. But decades after some of these agreements, the ideals of equity and fairness are practised in the breach.
If anyone wants more evidence the global equity instruments must be strengthened, if equity is indeed the overall goal, the Covid-19 vaccine horizon is a telling and sad story. All the big talk of equity at the UN, the ambitious goals and aspiration of global treaties and conventions continue to expose our weak equity ledger.
A life is a life, and no one must continue to support a global architecture that persists in giving more value on lives because of the accident of birthplaces.
COVAX is a global partnership designed to lessen the present global inequitable platform. More than 150 countries are partners in COVAX. Certain rich countries have not signed on as partners in COVAX.
It is interesting to note Pfizer and Moderna are not signatories in COVAX. The Astra Zeneca vaccine is the most prominent of the COVAX vaccines. As of now, the partnership is coordinated by GAVI and includes the Gates Foundation. COVAX’s goals include being able to guarantee enough vaccines to cover 20 per cent of the population in developing countries, targeting the most vulnerable. It means countries must fund the vaccination for the rest of the countries’ population. Many countries will not be able to afford this.
Covid-19 is wreaking havoc throughout the world. It has left a horrid trail of morbidity and mortality everywhere. Still, even with the trail of devastation, its impact has negatively affected the poor and vulnerable disproportionately in every country, and has had a greater negative impact on poor countries than on the rich countries.
At present, more than 75 million people, in less than a year, have been documented with Covid-19. More than 1.6 million people have died from Covid-19. In Guyana, more than 6,200 people have been documented as Covid-19 cases, and more than 160 have died.
Vaccines should be available to everyone everywhere at the same time. Vaccines must always be a public good. That is what the global scientists work for. Global politics is standing in the way.
Dr Leslie Ramsammy
via e-mail